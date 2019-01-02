Xchange Benefits Acquires the Assets of J. Allan Hall & Associates, Inc.

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xchange Benefits, LLC (Xchange Benefits) , a member company of the Xchange Group of companies is pleased to announce the company has acquired the assets of J. Allan Hall & Associates (JAH), effective January 1, 2019.



Founded in 1983 in Indianapolis, Indiana, JAH has been a managing general underwriter (MGU) of employer stop loss business under the leadership of James Allan Hall.

“We are flattered that Al has chosen to pass on the organization that he has built over the past 35 years to Xchange,” stated Peter McGuire, president and CEO of the Xchange Group. “We have regarded Al Hall and J. Allan Hall & Associates as having great integrity within the industry and felt extremely comfortable that his organization would fit seamlessly with ours, given we have similar philosophies of client service and quality underwriting. I am happy that we will be able to continue to be the beneficiaries of Al’s vast industry experience and am delighted that Al has agreed to remain as an advisor to Xchange Benefits.”

“We are extremely happy to welcome the JAH team to the Xchange Benefits family and we look forward to providing the same exceptional service that our Xchange Benefits clients have enjoyed to all of JAH’s producers,” said James Denison, chief underwriting officer and EVP of Xchange Benefits. “We look forward to greeting you all personally.”

“I have a high degree of comfort with Xchange Benefits being a good new home for my employees who will contribute to Xchange Benefits’ future successes, and that Xchange Benefits will be a stable organization that will provide the service and protection our accounts have come to expect,” said Al Hall.

Founded in 2010, Xchange Benefits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xchange Group with a corporate office in Armonk, New York, and a satellite office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Xchange Benefits, LLC (Xchange Benefits)

Xchange Benefits, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary or the Xchange Group. Founded in 2010, the Xchange Group is a diverse group of business units focused on the global insurance and reinsurance industry. Led by a team with industry-leading experience, and as part of the Xchange Group, Xchange Benefits underwrites, consults, creates products, creates retail distribution, structures risk, transacts reinsurance, advises on capital deployment, and most importantly, listens to our clients. For more information, please visit www.xbllc.com .