Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xchange Benefits Acquires the Assets of J. Allan Hall & Associates, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:14pm CET

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xchange Benefits, LLC (Xchange Benefits), a member company of the Xchange Group of companies is pleased to announce the company has acquired the assets of J. Allan Hall & Associates (JAH), effective January 1, 2019.  

Founded in 1983 in Indianapolis, Indiana, JAH has been a managing general underwriter (MGU) of employer stop loss business under the leadership of James Allan Hall.

“We are flattered that Al has chosen to pass on the organization that he has built over the past 35 years to Xchange,” stated Peter McGuire, president and CEO of the Xchange Group.  “We have regarded Al Hall and J. Allan Hall & Associates as having great integrity within the industry and felt extremely comfortable that his organization would fit seamlessly with ours, given we have similar philosophies of client service and quality underwriting. I am happy that we will be able to continue to be the beneficiaries of Al’s vast industry experience and am delighted that Al has agreed to remain as an advisor to Xchange Benefits.”

“We are extremely happy to welcome the JAH team to the Xchange Benefits family and we look forward to providing the same exceptional service that our Xchange Benefits clients have enjoyed to all of JAH’s producers,” said James Denison, chief underwriting officer and EVP of Xchange Benefits. “We look forward to greeting you all personally.”

“I have a high degree of comfort with Xchange Benefits being a good new home for my employees who will contribute to Xchange Benefits’ future successes, and that Xchange Benefits will be a stable organization that will provide the service and protection our accounts have come to expect,” said Al Hall.

Founded in 2010, Xchange Benefits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xchange Group with a corporate office in Armonk, New York, and a satellite office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Xchange Benefits, LLC (Xchange Benefits)
Xchange Benefits, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary or the Xchange Group. Founded in 2010, the Xchange Group is a diverse group of business units focused on the global insurance and reinsurance industry. Led by a team with industry-leading experience, and as part of the Xchange Group, Xchange Benefits underwrites, consults, creates products, creates retail distribution, structures risk, transacts reinsurance, advises on capital deployment, and most importantly, listens to our clients. For more information, please visit www.xbllc.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859.803.6597

XG JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51pJERUSALEM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : JREI) held its ordinary General Assembly meeting meeting on 2018-12-30.
AQ
09:51pSHUAA CAPITAL PSC : buys back 1m shares
AQ
09:51pSAUDI INDIAN FOR OPERATIVE INS : The Capital Market Authority Announcement in regard to continuing the suspension of trading the shares of Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance's Shares
AQ
09:51pNATIONAL ALUMINUM PROFILES : AND PROFILE - NAPCO(NAPCO) held its Board of Directors meeting on 2018-12-20.
AQ
09:47pRANGE RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44pGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
09:44pTESLA : starts taking Model 3 orders in China
AQ
09:44pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Atiku, PDP's false tales have back-fired – Keyamo
AQ
09:44pTAIWAN FUND INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Fly Into the New Year with the FLY LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.