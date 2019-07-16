Log in
Xebec Announces Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

07/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

MONTREAL, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (OTC: XEBEF) (“Xebec”), a global provider of renewable gas solutions announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 13, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Election of Directors
All of the nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2019 were re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors’ section of the Corporation’s website.

Kurt Sorschak
William Beckett
Dr. Prabhu Rao
Joseph H. Petrowski
Guy Saint-Jacques

Stock Option Plan
An increase in the pool of stock options of the Corporation was also approved, from 8,500,873 to 11,505,347, representing 20% of the 57,526,733 issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of April 26, 2019.

Appointment of Auditors
In addition, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors for the Corporation.

For more information:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Sandi Murphy, Director, Investor Relations and Communications
+1 450.979.8718 smurphy@xebecinc.com

Kurt Sorschak, President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 450.979.8701 ksorschak@xebecinc.com

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of management of Xebec with respect to information regarding the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec operations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in Xebec's public documents, including in the most recent annual management discussion and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, Xebec’s capacity to generate revenue growth, limited number of customers, and other factors. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

