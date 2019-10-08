Leading DevOps platform enables fast, secure, scalable migration to AWS cloud production

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced that the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform is now available directly from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. With its end-to-end DevOps toolchain orchestration and reporting platform, XebiaLabs allows enterprises to create and orchestrate even the most complex software release pipelines. By seamlessly connecting the DevOps tools a company already uses, XebiaLabs establishes an organized path from Development to Production. The platform then automates the deployment of applications to virtually any target, including AWS. By working with AWS, XebiaLabs allows enterprises to migrate virtually any application to Production on AWS infrastructure quickly, repeatably, and securely.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005536/en/

XebiaLabs Launches its Enterprise DevOps Platform on AWS Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)

Faster and Easier Cloud Migration

A recent study by O’Reilly shows that the top six challenges organizations face when adopting a cloud-native infrastructure include lack of skills, migrating from monoliths, security and compliance requirements, technical infrastructure, company culture, and cost. However, companies can overcome these obstacles by investing in a robust and scalable release process that provides structure and flexibility for their deployments, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-native.

The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform provides the end-to-end release orchestration and deployment automation enterprises need to get applications to the cloud quickly, flawlessly, and safely. It is designed to allow organizations to orchestrate their diverse, complex DevOps pipeline reliably at enterprise scale. With XebiaLabs, organizations get everything they need to migrate applications to a hybrid or AWS environment quickly, while meeting all security and compliance requirements. XebiaLabs provides:

Consistent, robust processes , regardless of where or how a company deploys, whether legacy, cloud-native, containers, or serverless.

, regardless of where or how a company deploys, whether legacy, cloud-native, containers, or serverless. Flexible deployment automation without the need for manual scripting, which doesn’t scale and distracts developers from building value-adding features.

without the need for manual scripting, which doesn’t scale and distracts developers from building value-adding features. Security and compliance baked into the release process , and automatic capture of compliance data without disrupting IT teams from their essential work.

, and automatic capture of compliance data without disrupting IT teams from their essential work. Push-button audit reports that let you immediately generate audit-ready evidence for every activity in your release pipeline, showing who did what, where, and when.

that let you immediately generate audit-ready evidence for every activity in your release pipeline, showing who did what, where, and when. Hundreds of third-party integrations with DevOps tools , and a platform to connect them all from end to end.

, and a platform to connect them all from end to end. DevOps Intelligence that provides release insights, identifies critical bottlenecks, boosts efficiency, and establishes compliance.

that provides release insights, identifies critical bottlenecks, boosts efficiency, and establishes compliance. Best practice blueprints that let companies with limited cloud expertise quickly onboard new teams by providing pre-configured templates to migrate to the cloud.

“Customers with complex releases are looking for more repeatable, reliable, and secure paths to AWS and a higher chance of succeeding with their cloud migration strategies the first time,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, Migration Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We’re delighted that XebiaLabs is bringing its comprehensive XebiaLabs DevOps Platform to AWS Marketplace.”

“XebiaLabs orchestrates our release pipeline to AWS and helps stitch everything together. It helps us to enforce the necessary gates and process adherence before we push software out to AWS,” said Kishore Jonnalagedda, Application Architect, Toyota Motor North America.

XebiaLabs Offers Powerful Support for AWS

The new AWS Marketplace listing joins the XebiaLabs family of AWS offerings, which include a certified AWS Quick Start and integration with AWS Service Catalog. The XebiaLabs Quick Start automatically deploys the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform into a new or existing Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) on AWS in about 40 minutes. The AWS Service Catalog integration allows companies to offer controlled self-service deployments to their development teams, while enabling compliance, security, and governance requirements across the DevOps pipeline.

An Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), XebiaLabs also supports AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and other AWS services, allowing developers to easily switch workloads from traditional data centers to AWS.

“We were born in the enterprise, so we’re very aware of the obstacles enterprise customers face when deploying to the cloud,” said Richard Nuñez, XebiaLabs Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “XebiaLabs is unique in that our platform accelerates the migration of highly complex applications to Production on AWS and adds security, automatic reporting, and full pipeline visibility. All of the tools an organization uses today can be integrated into an optimized release process, so no investments are wasted as we add scalability, speed, and compliance. Our platform is built from the ground up to help enterprises achieve their goal of getting to the cloud.”

Availability

The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform is now available for purchase on AWS Marketplace. Organizations can work with XebiaLabs on a private offer that meets their business needs and easily purchase the platform using AWS Enterprise Discount Program (AWS EDP), shortening the procurement cycle. In addition, teams who want to get started fast can buy the platform using a credit card. The new listing also allows enterprise customers to work with their trusted AWS System Integrator and AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners to purchase the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform as part of the AWS Marketplace Consulting Private Offers (CPPO) program.

Learn More

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs offers the industry’s only enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software platform, providing companies with the orchestration, automation, and reporting they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005536/en/