XebiaLabs : Welcomes Veteran Technology Executive Christian van den Branden as New Chief Product Officer

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery software tools, today announced that Christian van den Branden has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer.

Christian van den Branden is an accomplished technology executive with deep experience in mission-critical infrastructure products and services and cloud technologies. His long track record includes leading engineering organizations to successful product delivery and driving top-line revenue growth. Prior to XebiaLabs, he served as Vice President of HyperConverged Infrastructure R&D at Hewlett Packard Enterprise following the acquisition of SimpliVity, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. Before that, he was Vice President of Engineering for DynamicOps (a cloud automation solution acquired by VMware).

“Christian blends extensive engineering experience and a demonstrated talent for driving successful product strategy,” said Derek Langone, CEO of XebiaLabs. “He knows firsthand about the competitive challenges large companies face as pressure increases on them to improve the process they use to build and deliver software. Christian has lead software delivery teams from the inside. He’ll now apply his institutional experience to help XebiaLabs continue to evolve our DevOps platform to help software engineers and operations teams meet the ever-increasing demands being placed on them. We’re fortunate to have Christian on our team and excited to welcome him aboard.”

According to van den Branden: “Companies struggle with so many complexities these days as their business value becomes more and more defined by the quality of their software. XebiaLabs is the market leader for enterprise DevOps because we give organizations a platform designed to handle these challenges, from migrating to the cloud while maintaining governance, to ensuring that every person, process, and tool is integrated into a standardized, scalable DevOps pipeline. I’m looking forward to being part of an innovative team creating the number one platform for enterprise DevOps.”

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.

