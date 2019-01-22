XebiaLabs,
the recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery
software tools, today announced that Christian van den Branden has
joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005012/en/
XebiaLabs Welcomes Veteran Technology Executive Christian van den Branden as New Chief Product Officer
Christian van den Branden is an accomplished technology executive with
deep experience in mission-critical infrastructure products and services
and cloud technologies. His long track record includes leading
engineering organizations to successful product delivery and driving
top-line revenue growth. Prior to XebiaLabs, he served as Vice President
of HyperConverged Infrastructure R&D at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
following the acquisition of SimpliVity, where he served as Vice
President of Engineering. Before that, he was Vice President of
Engineering for DynamicOps (a cloud automation solution acquired by
VMware).
“Christian blends extensive engineering experience and a demonstrated
talent for driving successful product strategy,” said Derek Langone, CEO
of XebiaLabs. “He knows firsthand about the competitive challenges large
companies face as pressure increases on them to improve the process they
use to build and deliver software. Christian has lead software delivery
teams from the inside. He’ll now apply his institutional experience to
help XebiaLabs continue to evolve our DevOps platform to help software
engineers and operations teams meet the ever-increasing demands being
placed on them. We’re fortunate to have Christian on our team and
excited to welcome him aboard.”
According to van den Branden: “Companies struggle with so many
complexities these days as their business value becomes more and more
defined by the quality of their software. XebiaLabs is the market leader
for enterprise DevOps because we give organizations a platform designed
to handle these challenges, from migrating to the cloud while
maintaining governance, to ensuring that every person, process, and tool
is integrated into a standardized, scalable DevOps pipeline. I’m looking
forward to being part of an innovative team creating the number one
platform for enterprise DevOps.”
Learn More
To learn more about the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform, please visit: https://xebialabs.com/products/
About XebiaLabs
XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps
software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and
control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global
market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for
accelerated and more reliable software releases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005012/en/