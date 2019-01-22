Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XebiaLabs : Welcomes Veteran Technology Executive Christian van den Branden as New Chief Product Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 08:00am EST

Software engineering leader with cloud automation expertise to drive product strategy

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery software tools, today announced that Christian van den Branden has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005012/en/

XebiaLabs Welcomes Veteran Technology Executive Christian van den Branden as New Chief Product Offic ...

XebiaLabs Welcomes Veteran Technology Executive Christian van den Branden as New Chief Product Officer

Christian van den Branden is an accomplished technology executive with deep experience in mission-critical infrastructure products and services and cloud technologies. His long track record includes leading engineering organizations to successful product delivery and driving top-line revenue growth. Prior to XebiaLabs, he served as Vice President of HyperConverged Infrastructure R&D at Hewlett Packard Enterprise following the acquisition of SimpliVity, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. Before that, he was Vice President of Engineering for DynamicOps (a cloud automation solution acquired by VMware).

“Christian blends extensive engineering experience and a demonstrated talent for driving successful product strategy,” said Derek Langone, CEO of XebiaLabs. “He knows firsthand about the competitive challenges large companies face as pressure increases on them to improve the process they use to build and deliver software. Christian has lead software delivery teams from the inside. He’ll now apply his institutional experience to help XebiaLabs continue to evolve our DevOps platform to help software engineers and operations teams meet the ever-increasing demands being placed on them. We’re fortunate to have Christian on our team and excited to welcome him aboard.”

According to van den Branden: “Companies struggle with so many complexities these days as their business value becomes more and more defined by the quality of their software. XebiaLabs is the market leader for enterprise DevOps because we give organizations a platform designed to handle these challenges, from migrating to the cloud while maintaining governance, to ensuring that every person, process, and tool is integrated into a standardized, scalable DevOps pipeline. I’m looking forward to being part of an innovative team creating the number one platform for enterprise DevOps.”

Learn More

To learn more about the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform, please visit: https://xebialabs.com/products/

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aJoAnn Bourne and Christine Scheuneman Elected to Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
BU
08:11aHawaiki and PacketFabric Team Up to Deliver Innovative Capacity Solutions and Broader Network Reach
BU
08:11aSIERRA WIRELESS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 13, 2019
BU
08:11aFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK : of Long Beach Reports 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
08:11aGSRX Industries Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in New Mobile Wellness Business Zen Stop
GL
08:11aWEBPURIFY : Says AI Helping Hand for Image Moderation, but Human Intervention is Needed
BU
08:11aAlliant Forms Strategic Partnership with PSP Investments
BU
08:10aSaki Demonstrates 3D SPI, AOI, AXI, and 2D Bottom-side AOI at IPC APEX Expo Booth 1407
BU
08:10aElliott Management Sends Letter to Board of Directors of eBay
BU
08:10aTG THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
5EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.