Xenegrade Selects Izenda for New Embedded Reporting Feature

08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing demand for analytical and visual reporting, educational organizations strive to expand their use of business intelligence tools in their daily program management.  Recognizing this need, Xenegrade has partnered with Izenda to bring embedded reporting to XenDirect users.

(PRNewsfoto/Xenegrade Corp)

"Xenegrade chose Izenda as our next generation reporting tool because of its flexibility and across-the-board user capabilities," states Rick Stern, President and Founder of Xenegrade.  "Our customers require the ability to create detailed reports quickly and easily as needs dictate. The era of waiting days or weeks for a programmer to custom build a basic column report are in the past. And the ability to seamlessly embed Izenda's reporting system into our student registration system creates a win-win for our users."

Xenegrade has titled the new feature "InSight" as it provides much more than just reports. With a full array of visualization tools and user dashboards, InSight takes ad-hoc reporting to a whole new level.  Pro-level users can build their own reports and dashboards or select from hundreds of existing pre-built reports.. In addition, numerous online courses provide users the ability to learn how to build reports at their own pace and from the comfort of their office desk.

Izenda's VP of Development & Customer Success, Dawn Russell, also noted, "Bringing embedded reporting to Xenegrade's student registration software demonstrates the strong partnership and collaboration between our teams. Xenegrade was an early adopter of our latest embedded analytics platform, and we're honored to help XenDirect better support educational institutions."

For more information about Xenegrade, visit: www.xenegrade.com/company.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenegrade-selects-izenda-for-new-embedded-reporting-feature-300695067.html

SOURCE Xenegrade Corp


© PRNewswire 2018
