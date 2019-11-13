Log in
Xi: China ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil

11/13/2019 | 08:15pm EST

BRASILIA - President Xi Jinping said on Nov 13 China is fully confident in China-Brazil cooperation and stands ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Noting that Bolsonaro paid a successful state visit to China in October, Xi said the consensus reached by the two sides is being actively implemented.

At the recently concluded second China International Import Expo (CIIE), the transaction volume of Brazilian businesses grew 3.6 times compared with that at the first CIIE last year, Xi said, calling the results gratifying.

As the largest emerging-market country in the Eastern and Western hemispheres, respectively, Xi said, China and Brazil share broad common interests.

China is optimistic about Brazil's development prospects and fully confident in bilateral cooperation, Xi said, adding that China stands ready to share development experience and gains with Brazil, so as to achieve common prosperity.

Xi expressed willingness to work with Bolsonaro to properly grasp and guide the direction of the development of China-Brazil relations.

China and Brazil are both major countries and the two sides should maintain strategic focus, adhere to mutual respect, treat each other as equals, strengthen exchanges and cement mutual trust, Xi stressed.

He urged both sides to open markets to each other and explore ways to establish long-term, stable and direct supply channels for basic products, including agricultural products, iron ore and crude oil.

China supports its enterprises to actively participate in Brazil's infrastructure construction to promote connectivity, Xi said.

Xi called on both sides to advance cooperation in areas such as digital economy, next-generation communications, material science and biotechnology, wishing another successful launch of the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite in the near future, and urging the two sides to jointly promote the follow-up cooperation.

Xi also urged both sides to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges and facilitate personnel exchanges.

China supports the Brazilian government's efforts to combat the disaster in the Amazon rainforest and believes that Brazil is capable of overcoming the disaster, Xi said.

Both sides should work together to promote all-around exchanges and cooperation between China and Latin American countries, uphold multilateralism, build an open world economy, and safeguard the legitimate development rights and interests of emerging markets, Xi said.

The Chinese president added that China supports Brazil in hosting the upcoming BRICS summit and stands ready to work with all parties to make the summitry a success.

For his part, Bolsonaro said he has instructed relevant government departments to implement as soon as possible the consensus reached during his state visit to China, calling that visit a success.

Noting that China is a significant major country and Brazil's largest trading partner, Bolsonaro said the Brazilian people hold admiration, respect and friendly feelings toward the Chinese people, and Brazil-China cooperation boasts increasing significance to Brazil's future development.

Economies of Brazil and China are highly complementary and the areas of cooperation continue to expand, Bolsonaro said, adding that his country welcomes Chinese investment to Brazil and stronger cooperation in infrastructure construction, iron ore, and the energy sector, including oil and gas.

The Brazilian side values the important opportunities brought about by China's opening-up of its market, he said, expressing the hope to expand bilateral trade and promote export of more Brazilian agricultural products to China.

His country is also willing to offer favorable conditions for Chinese enterprises and products to enter Brazil, he said, adding that Brazil stands ready to facilitate personnel exchanges and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Bolsonaro thanked China for supporting Brazil's sovereignty over the Amazon rainforest issue and expressed his willingness to cooperate with China on biodiversity conservation.

He also thanked China for supporting Brazil in hosting the BRICS summit, adding that Brazil is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with other parties for a summit that produces positive outcomes.

Brazil is grateful for China's trust and friendship, said Bolsonaro, adding that from a long-term perspective, Brazil attaches importance to strengthening cooperation with China in a wide range of areas, so as to deepen their traditional friendship and benefit the two peoples.

After the meeting, the two heads of state jointly met the press and witnessed the exchange of a number of documents on bilateral cooperation.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 01:14:00 UTC
