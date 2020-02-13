Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Xi: Nation can limit impact of epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 11:04pm EST

Medical personnel from the People's Liberation Army get off a military transport aircraft at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Hubei province on Thursday, marking the first civilian-related mission carried out by the PLA's Y-20 transport aircraft. The 1,400 military medical workers, boarding 11 aircraft, will be joined by another 1,200 colleagues in the latest effort to fight the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan. CHEN XIAODONG / FOR CHINA DAILY

By MO JINGXI

China can minimize the impact of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, maintain the country's momentum of economic development and work to achieve the goals and tasks for this year, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday evening.

He made the remark in a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whom Xi described as an 'old friend of the Chinese people'.

Mahathir's phone call at such a critical period when the Chinese people are fighting the contagion shows Malaysia's friendly feelings and support for China, Xi said.

Xi stressed that the Chinese government has adopted the most comprehensive, strictest and most sweeping preventive measures since the outbreak of the epidemic.

The fatality rate remains at a relatively low level, breakthroughs are being made in treatment methods and the recovery rate continues to rise, he said.

Xi said that the Chinese government will lead its people to win the war of epidemic prevention and control with greater confidence, stronger resolve and more targeted measures.

Meanwhile, China will keep marching toward its long-term goals with determination, he added.

Xi noted that China's strong measures to curb the contagion not only show its responsibility for the health of its own people, but also its contribution to global public health.

This has been fully affirmed by other countries and the World Health Organization, he said, adding that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the international community to fight the epidemic.

In particular, the governments and people in neighboring countries with friendly relations with China, including Malaysia, have taken positive steps to provide timely assistance to China, he said.

This is a vivid example of how countries in the region help each other in times of need, Xi said.

He said China will continue to enhance preventive cooperation with member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in a transparent and open way to jointly safeguard public health in the region.

China will continue to treat citizens of Malaysia and other countries in China the same as Chinese citizens and take care of them, he added.

Xi also said that the profound friendship between the people of China and Malaysia is unshakable although the epidemic has temporarily affected normal personnel exchanges between the two countries.

While the two countries are joining hands to deal with the challenge, Xi called on the two sides to continue to deepen bilateral ties especially in cooperation on jointly building the Belt and Road to produce more outcomes that benefit both countries and peoples.

Mahathir, on behalf of the Malaysian government, expressed condolences to the Chinese government and people over their suffering as a result of the epidemic.

Malaysia greatly appreciates the efforts and positive progress that China has made to deal with the contagion, which is China's contribution to maintaining global public security as a responsible country, he said.

Mahathir said that as a sincere friend of China, Malaysia has already provided a batch of medical supplies and is willing to continue to provide assistance.

The Malaysian prime minister stressed that his country believes that China's development can return to normal under Xi's leadership.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 04:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:35aVietnam looks to Indian market to ease virus hit to farm exports
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aJapan's policymakers brace for Q4 GDP slump, growing coronavirus risks
RE
02/13Oil prices stabilise, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut
RE
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
02/13Oil prices stabilise, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13Coronavirus seen shaving 0.2 ppt off Japan's 2020 GDP growth - Reuters poll
RE
02/13XI : Nation can limit impact of epidemic
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
5WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Full-Year 2019 Results Briefing and Correction of Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group