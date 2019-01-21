Log in
Xi keeps China on high alert for 'black swan' events - Xinhua

01/21/2019 | 05:47am EST
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must maintain its high alert to "black swan" events while "grey rhino" events must be fended off, the country's President Xi Jinping said on Monday, adding that the economy faces deep and complicated changes, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

A "black swan" event refers to unforeseen occurrence that typically has extreme consequences, while a "grey rhino" is a highly obvious yet ignored threat.

China will maintain economic operations within a reasonable range and should make thorough evaluation of the potential impact on financial markets when drafting policies, Xi said in remarks during a meeting with provincial and department cadres.

He added that China will push forward legislation in artificial intelligence, gene editing, autonomous vehicles, drones.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

