Xi keeps China on high alert for 'black swan' events - Xinhua

A "black swan" event refers to unforeseen occurrence that typically has extreme consequences, while a "grey rhino" is a highly obvious yet ignored threat.

China will maintain economic operations within a reasonable range and should make thorough evaluation of the potential impact on financial markets when drafting policies, Xi said in remarks during a meeting with provincial and department cadres.

He added that China will push forward legislation in artificial intelligence, gene editing, autonomous vehicles, drones.

