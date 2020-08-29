Xi says China to step up efforts to fight 'splittism' in Tibet

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China must build an
"impregnable fortress" to maintain stability in Tibet, protect
national unity and educate the masses in the struggle against
"splittism", President Xi Jinping told senior leaders, state
media said on Saturday.
China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes
as a "peaceful liberation" that helped the remote Himalayan
region throw off its "feudalist" past. But critics, led by
exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing's rule
amounts to "cultural genocide".
At a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet's future
governance, Xi lauded achievements made and praised frontline
officials but said more efforts were needed to enrich,
rejuvenate and strengthen unity in the region.
Political and ideological education needed to be
strengthened in Tibet's schools in order to "plant the seeds of
loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth", Xi
said in remarks published by state news agency Xinhua.
Pledging to build a "united, prosperous, civilised,
harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet", Xi said
China needed to strengthen the role of the Communist Party in
the territory and better integrate its ethnic groups.
Tibetan Buddhism also needed to adapt to socialism and to
Chinese conditions, he added.
Advocacy group the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT)
said Xi's remarks showed Chinese rule still needed to be imposed
with an "iron fist".
In emailed comments, its president, Matteo Mecacci, said,
"If Tibetans really benefited as much from Chinese leadership as
Xi and other officials claim, then China wouldn't have to fear
separatism and wouldn't need to subject Tibetans to political
re-education."
China's policies towards Tibet have come under the spotlight
again this year amid worsening ties with the United States.
In July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United
States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved
in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in "human
rights abuses", adding that Washington supported "meaningful
autonomy" for Tibet.
(Reporting by David Stanway; additional writing by Tom Daly in
Beijing; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)