News : Economy & Forex
Xi tells Trump he hopes U.S. treats Chinese firms fairly

06/29/2019 | 01:40am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday that he hopes the United States can treat Chinese companies fairly, China's Xinhua state news agency reported.

Xi, speaking to Trump at a G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, said that on issues of sovereignty and respect, China must safeguard its core interests.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchardm and Martin Quinn Pollard; Editing by Robert Birsel)

