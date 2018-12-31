Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.

呷哺呷哺餐飲管理（中國）控股有限公司

Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company

Adopted on November 28, 2014, updated and effective from January 1, 2019

DEFINITIONS

In these terms of reference, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the meanings set out below:

"Board" means the Board of Directors of the Company; "Committee" means the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company; "Company" means Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.; "Directors" means the directors of the Company, and "Director" means any one of them; "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries; "Independent Non-executive means non-executive Directors meeting the requirements of Directors" independence set out in the Listing Rules, and "Independent Non-executive Director" means any one of them; "Listing Rules" means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and "senior management" means the persons referred to in the Company's corporate communications as senior management from time to time.

MEMBERS

1. The Committee shall comprise not less than three Directors, all of whom shall be non-executive Directors and the majority of whom shall be Independent Non-executive Directors. At least one of the Committee members shall be an Independent Non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under the Listing Rules.

2. A former partner of the Company's auditing firm should be prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of two years from the date of his ceasing to be a partner of the firm or to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later.

3. The chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall be an Independent Non-executive Director.

4. The secretary of the Committee shall be the Company's secretary or any person designated as such by the Committee from time to time.

PROCEEDINGS

5. The quorum for meetings of the Committee shall be any two of its members.

6. The chairman of the Committee may convene meetings at his discretion, but in any event meetings of the Committee are to be held not less than two times every year, or at such frequency as required under the Listing Rules or other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company from time to time. In addition, the Company's external auditors may request a meeting of the Committee if they consider that is necessary.

7. Chief Financial Officer, and a representative of the Company's external auditors shall normally attend meetings of the Committee. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external and internal auditors without executive Directors present.

AUTHORITY

8. The Committee is authorized by the Board to investigate into any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorized to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee.

9. The Committee is authorized by the Board to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice at the Company's expense and to secure the attendance of any person with relevant experience and expertise at Committee meeting as it considers appropriate.

DUTIES

10. The duties of the Committee are:

10.1 to be primarily responsible for making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and removal of the external auditors, to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditors, and to deal with any questions of their resignation or dismissal;

10.2 to review and monitor the external auditors' independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards. The Committee should discuss with the auditors the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences;

10.3 to develop and implement policy on engaging external auditors to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed;

10.4 to monitor integrity of the Company's financial statements and annual report and accounts, interim report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgements contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on: 10.4.1 any changes in accounting policies and practices; 10.4.2 major judgmental areas; 10.4.3 significant adjustments resulting from audit; 10.4.4 the going concern assumptions and any qualifications; 10.4.5 compliance with accounting standards; and 10.4.6 compliance with the Listing Rules and legal requirements in relation to financial reporting;

