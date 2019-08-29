|
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.
呷哺呷哺餐飲管理（中國）控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 520)
The Board announces that Ms. Yang Shuling has resigned as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 29 August 2019.
The Board announces that Ms. Zhao Yi has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group and an executive director of the Company with effect from 29 August 2019.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Ms. Yang Shuling (楊淑玲) ("Ms. Yang") has expressed her wish for retirement and tendered her resignation as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 29 August 2019.
Ms. Yang has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Ms. Yang for her invaluable contribution to the Group during her term of service.
The Board announces that Ms. Zhao Yi (趙怡) ("Ms. Zhao"), the Group's chief financial officer, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 29 August 2019. In addition, on 29 August 2019, the nomination committee of the Board (the "Nomination Committee") resolved to recommend the Board the appointment of Ms. Zhao as an executive director of the Company. The Nomination Committee believes that the Group will benefit from her background and extensive experience with the Group. Having considered the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board is also in the view that the appointment of Ms. Zhao would enhance the development of the Group taking into account her in-depth experience in respect of business management, corporate finance and investor relationship. Accordingly, on 29 August 2019, the Board resolved to appoint Ms. Zhao as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 29 August 2019.
The Board also announces that after the appointment of Ms. Zhao as the chief executive officer, Ms. Yu Xiaofang (于小芳) ("Ms. Yu") will serve as the acting chief financial officer of the Group.
The biography details of Ms. Zhao are set out as follows:
Ms. Zhao Yi, aged 49, joined our Group on 12 November 2012 as our chief financial officer and was primarily responsible for the audit, accounting, financial management and IT related matters of our Group. Ms. Zhao has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, corporate finance and business management in multi-national companies, such as The East Asiatic Company (China) Limited, PepsiCo Food Co., Unilever Service Co., Ltd., Sony Ericsson Group and McDonald's, where she had taken up financial analysis, budgeting, auditing and management roles. Prior to joining our Group, the major roles and positions undertaken by Ms. Zhao include serving as the Commercial Manager of Unilever Service Co., Ltd. from October 2001 to October 2004, the chief operating officer of Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications (China) Co., Ltd. mainly responsible for strategic planning and the establishment of operating system from June 2005 to February 2009 and the Financial Director of McDonald's in Northern China Region from June 2009 to October 2012. Ms. Zhao obtained a Master's degree in Business Administration in Business Management from Newport University of the United States in May 2003, and a Bachelor's degree in International Finance from China Institute of Finance (currently known as School of International Finance of the University of International Business and Economics) in July 1993.
The biography details of Ms. Yu are set out as follows:
Ms. Yu Xiaofang, aged 40, joined the Group as a financial manager on 30 March 2012 and has been serving as the Group's financial director since 2015 and in charge of the financial management of the Group. Ms. Yu has approximately 20 years of experience in accounting, corporate finance, market value management and business management
in different types of companies in various industries. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Yu worked at Coca-Cola China Industries Limited and focused on financial analysis, budgeting, auditing and management. Ms. Yu obtained a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Kunming University of Science and Technology in 2002. Ms. Yu was certified by The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in 2010 and qualified as a senior accountant in China in 2017.
Pursuant to the service contract entered into between the Company and Ms. Zhao, the term of appointment of Ms. Zhao as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group is three years commencing from 29 August 2019. Pursuant to the service contract, Ms. Zhao shall be entitled to a remuneration of RMB1.2 million per annum (inclusive of the directors' fee, salary and other benefits) plus a discretionary management bonus as may be determined by the Board based on the Group's overall earnings, Ms. Zhao's performance of duties and period of service. The remuneration of Ms. Zhao is payable on a time pro-rata basis for any non-full year's service, and is determined by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Board with reference to her duties, responsibilities and experience, and the prevailing market conditions.
As far as the directors of the Company are aware, Ms. Zhao does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Zhao holds share options and restricted share units of the Company attaching thereto the rights to subscribe for 2,489,029 shares of the Company in aggregate. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Zhao does not have any interest in the shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed herein, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Ms. Zhao as the chief executive officer of the Group and an executive director of the Company that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
By order of the Board
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.
HO Kuang-Chi
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. HO Kuang-Chi and Ms. ZHAO Yi as executive directors; Ms. CHEN Su-Yin and Mr. ZHANG Chi (Ms. LI Jie as his alternate) as non-executive directors; and Ms. HSIEH Lily Hui-yun, Mr. HON Ping Cho Terence and Ms. CHEUNG Sze Man as independent non-executive directors.
