Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.

呷哺呷哺餐飲管理（中國）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 520)

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that Ms. Yang Shuling has resigned as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 29 August 2019.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that Ms. Zhao Yi has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group and an executive director of the Company with effect from 29 August 2019.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Ms. Yang Shuling (楊淑玲) ("Ms. Yang") has expressed her wish for retirement and tendered her resignation as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 29 August 2019.

Ms. Yang has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Ms. Yang for her invaluable contribution to the Group during her term of service.