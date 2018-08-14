Log in
Xiamen Airlines Launches Themed Flight 'United Dream' Aircraft, Promoting Sustainable Development Goals

08/14/2018 | 02:07pm EDT

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Xiamen Airlines' "United Dream" aircraft was just released for the special operation - Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Aug. 12. The SDGs includes sustainable development events and themed souvenirs for passengers to explore.

The theme for the first month, inspired by International Youth Day, is "Youth and the Earth". The first themed flight took off on Aug. 12. Xiamen Airlines encourages passengers to be aware of their responsibilities of implementing Sustainable Development Goals and protecting our home planet.

The overall experience of themed flights has been re-designed to communicate the theme better. The walls of the cabin are decorated with thematic stickers, and headpieces of all seats changed into the joint logo of Xiamen Airlines and the UN SDGs. The new sticker materials are selected for its one-month long-lasting durability, to conduct less energy consumption.

In addition to cabin configuration, a "United Dream" gift set is prepared for every passenger, which includes an eco-friendly bag, a notebook, an SDGs keychain, and a sports bottle, all made of recyclable materials.

The in-flight meals have been boxed in aqua blue, a color symbolizing the SDG of "Life Below Water" with shell-shaped chocolate by the side to arouse attention to eco-environmental protection.

"It is impressive how Xiamen Airlines is actively taking on social responsibility to promote the idea of Sustainable Development. I look forward to our partnership in fostering environmental protection. On 'United Dream' aircraft, we urge more people to become green citizens, to tackle challenges in environment and development in concerted efforts," said He Miao, a special guest from Friends of Nature, the first nationwide environmental NGO in China.

In the near future, Xiamen Airlines will continuously update the themed flights with the SDGs. Meanwhile, the "United Dream" aircraft will be assigned with more global routes to spread the concept of Sustainable Development all around the world with the message of the UN SDGs.

About Xiamen Airlines

Established in 1984 and with its headquarters located in Xiamen. Xiamen Airlines is China's first airline company operating under the modern enterprise system. Through 34 years of steady development, Xiamen Airlines is "an epitome of China's civil aviation development" as praised by President Xi Jinping, and has become the most distinctive airline company in China's civil aviation industry.

Media Contact:

Email: marketing@clubonemedia.com

Image: https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/11/a6/7c039e0a57410b70b4587459ebff.jpg

SOURCE: Xiamen Airlines


© Accesswire 2018
