Xiaomi : Being young is how we differentiate ourselves — Open letter from our Chairman

Dear Xiaomiers,

The Fortunemagazine has just released the annual Fortune Global 500 list for 2019, with Xiaomi making the list for the first time ever!

We are ranked No. 468 on the list, and one of the seven companies in the Internet Services and Retailing category. As the youngest among this year's 500, except those established through mergers, we have so far achieved a huge success since our founding nine years ago.

We have gone through some of the greatest business miracles, and being a Fortune Global 500 company is the best conclusion to these adventures along the journey. At a time when the mobile internet industry is on the rise, we have presented a unique and powerful business model, as well as an industry leading mindset for developing products, in an effort to continuously offer the best user experience beyond expectations. We have also stayed true to our commitment to relentlessly building amazing and highly innovative products at honest pricing points - a cornerstone of all our successes.

For Xiaomi, good news comes in pairs recently - our presence on the Global 500 list and the grand opening of our new headquarters campus. We would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our friends who believe in us, stand by us, help us, and push us to be better.

Firstly, I would like to thank the hundreds of millions of users and Mi Fans across the world for their unwavering trust and nonstop pep talks; secondly, I owe a big thank you to our business partners for their long-standing support, without which, Xiaomi would never have the chance to make the Global 500 list all the way from a small workshop of 13 employees; then, our investors, who have given us their understanding, seen us grow with patience, and encouraged us. Furthermore, our competitors in the same sector, thank you all for motivating us and teaching us to look ahead, you truly are the best peers.

Last but not the least, I would like to express my utmost appreciation to everyone who works at Xiaomi, and to your family members who have been super supportive. Making the list takes the efforts of all. Therefore, as a token of appreciation, we will be presenting a special gift to our 20,538 coworkers and members of key external teams.

Each of you will get 1,000 shares of Xiaomi stocks. Of which, 500 shares serve to celebrate our Global 500 achievement, while the remaining 500 are gifted to the family and loved ones of each coworker and partner for their support along the way.

With a heart teemed with gratitude, we cannot be complacent and must march on. While the Global 500 ranking is measured by sales revenue, and it is true that we are now a sizeable company, however, there is still a lot to be done to make us truly great. In the span of nine years, we have proven that Xiaomi's business model functions well, earning us a spot in the world's top business circle. But Xiaomi was not founded to receive the accolades, we will have to work hard in pursuit of excellence.

As the youngest company on the Global 500 list, we have demonstrated our strength and determination, and have ranked among the top tier in the global business world. Being young is how we differentiate ourselves. With this same spirit, I encourage all employees to constantly embrace the endless possibilities that lie ahead of us. Our vision to be a great company is built on our past successes, testifying to our unfailing commitment through strategic positioning and our ability to continuously making technological breakthroughs and advancements.

Dear Xiaomiers, difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. Let's embrace our dreams, remember our mission, and overcome difficulties to pursue our commitment to continuously innovating for everyone in the world and building Xiaomi into an exceptional company!

Lei Jun Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi