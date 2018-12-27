Log in
Xiaomi : Better night low-light photos and 960fps slo-mo videos coming to Mi 8

12/27/2018 | 04:15am CET

Xiaomi has released an update to Mi 8, adding two new camera features to one of Xiaomi's most popular smartphones for photography.

One of the two new features is steady handheld night photography that will significantly improve low-light performance; the other is 960fps video recording allowing users to shoot stunning, ultra slow motion clips. Both features were previously released along with Mi MIX 3 in October.

(Example video taken with Mi MIX 3)

Mi 8 received a 105 photo score in May from the respected camera benchmark organization DxOMark that ranked it as one the best smartphone cameras in the world. With the new upgrade, Mi 8 will provide an even better photography and video experience.

Along with Mi 8, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has also received the two new camera features, and Mi 8 Pro is next on the list. The Mi 8 series has been very popular among consumers. Xiaomi shipped more than 6 million Mi 8 series phones in just four months.

Mi 8 sports the flagship Qualcomm®Snapdragon™ 845 SoC. It has a 12MP AI dual camera on the back, and a 20MP selfie camera in the front. It uses a 6.21-inch Samsung AMOLED FHD+ display, and was the first smartphone in the world to adopt dual frequency GPS for location-based and navigation apps.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 03:14:02 UTC
