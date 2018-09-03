Xiaomi : India migrates its local data to India cloud infrastructure

BENGALURU, INDIA, 30 August 2018 - Xiaomi, India's number one smartphone brand, today announced that it is migrating its Indian data to cloud service providers with infrastructure in India. The data migration would cover all Indian user data across Xiaomi e-commerce platform (www.mi.com/in/), Mi Community (in.c.mi.com), Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV.

Xiaomi is migrating its local data to highly secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure infrastructure in India and all the existing data would be migrated by the end of 2018. All new Indian user data since 1 July is already being stored in local servers and all existing user data on mi.com/in/ will be fully migrated to servers in India by mid-September 2018.

Prior to this, all Indian user data used in mi.com/in/, in.c.mi.com, Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV were stored in AWS servers across Singapore and the United States.

With the migration of local user data to Indian cloud service provider infrastructure based in India, users can expect a jump in access speed.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India: 'At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our cloud services to India for all local data needs. It's something our teams have been working tirelessly on and I am glad we have been able to turn this around for our India users. With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds.'

He continued, 'Xiaomi is committed to India and data protection and using cloud servers in India is another step in that direction for us. We will continue to work on this aspect and ensure a heightened user experience for all our users in India.'

Xiaomi India continues to be the market leader in India for four consecutive quarters - from Q3 2017 to Q2 2018, as per IDC's latest Quarterly Smartphone Tracker, Q2 2018. With a market share of 29.7%, approximately one out of three smartphones sold in India were Xiaomi devices in Q2 2018. The quarter also marks the first time a smartphone brand shipped nearly 10 million units within a single quarter.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 July, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. With the vision of being friends with its users and being the 'coolest company' in the hearts of its users, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi is currently the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world's largest consumer IoT platform, with more than 100 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform. Currently, Xiaomi products are present in more than 70 countries and regions around the world and have a leading foothold in many markets.

Xiaomi India is the number one smartphone player for four consecutive quarters since Q3 2017, as per IDC.

