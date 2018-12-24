Log in
Xiaomi : Mi Play smartphone offers one-year free mobile data

0
12/24/2018 | 11:25am CET

Xiaomi today released its latest smartphone, Mi Play, in the Chinese mainland for RMB 1099.

Every Mi Play smartphone sold comes with a SIM card that offers a free and unlimited one-year data package, which includes 10GB of 4G high-speed data every month. This allows users to stay connected 24/7 without any additional charges.

Xiaomi obtained an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) commercial license from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in July this year, after participating in a nationwide MVNO trial program for three years.

Mi Play is powered by the MediaTek P35 SoC, which is built on 12nm process technology and driven by eight Arm Cortex A53 cores, with a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes in a single RAM/ROM option of 4GB + 64GB. On the back, Mi Play sports a 12MP + 2MP AI dual camera setup, with the main sensor featuring 1.25µm large pixels for better indoor images. The 8MP front selfie camera is supported by AI functions such as AI Beautify and AI portrait mode.

Mi Play features a 19:9, 5.84-inch, FHD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) full screen display protected by Corning®Gorilla®Glass 5. The compact design, along with a total weight of just 150g, makes Mi Play ideal for one-hand use. Mi Play also offers a 3000mAh battery, rear fingerprint sensor, two SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Also at the launching event, Xiaomi successfully broke a Guinness World Records record by erecting an 8-meter-tall, Christmas tree-shaped display wall that is made of 1,008 Mi Play smartphones.

Mi Play will be available at 10a.m. Beijing time on December 25 in the Chinese mainland, offering three color options with a price tag of RMB 1099.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:24:03 UTC
