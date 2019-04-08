Xiaomi : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Shareholders

Change Request Form 變更申請表 To: Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company") 致：小米集团（「公司」） (Stock Code: 1810) （股份代號：1810）

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號 183 Queen's Road East 合和中心 17M樓 Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Part A - I/We have already received printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website. I/we would like to request the following printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication:

甲部 -本人／吾等 已收取 本次公司通訊之中文／ 英文印刷本或已 選擇（ 或被視為已同意）閲覽在公司網站登載的本次公司通訊，本人／吾 等欲要求索取下 列所示之 本次公司通訊的 印刷本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONEof the following boxes) （請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號 ）

□theprinted English version;OR

英文印刷本 ；或

□theprinted Chinese version;OR

中文印刷本 ；或

□both theprinted English and Chinese versions.

中、英文印刷本 。

Part B - I/We would like to change the means of receipt and choice of language of all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:乙部 -本人／ 吾等欲更改以下列方式收取 貴公司所有日後公 司通訊 *的收取方式及語言版本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONEof the following boxes)（請僅在下列其中一 個空格內劃上「X」號）

□ to read all fut ure Corporat e Co mmunicat ions published on t he Co mpany 's websit e at www.mi.com in place o f receiving pr int ed copies, and to receive a n e-mail notification or a notification letter of the publication of Corpor ate Communications on the Company's website; OR 閲覽所有日後在公司網站 www.mi.com登 載的公司通訊，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在公司網站登載的電郵通知或通知信函； 或

E-mail Address

電 郵 地 址

(The Company will send to the e-mail address provided above (if any) a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the C ompany's website in the future. If no e-mail address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Compan y's website will be sent instead. Please provide thee-mailaddress in English Capital Lettersand the e-mail address is used for e-mail notification of the release of the Corporate Communications only.)

（ 公 司 日 後 僅 將 公 司 通 訊 已 在 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 通 知 發 送 至 如 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 （ 如 有 ）。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 僅 會 向 閣下 寄 發 公 司 通 訊 已 在 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 通 知 信 函 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 塡寫 電 郵 地 址， 有 關 電 郵 地 址 僅 用 作 收 取 公 司 通 訊 已 發 佈 的 電 郵 通 知 。 ）

□to receive theprinted English versionof all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

□to receive theprinted Chinese versionof all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

□to receive both theprinted English and Chinese versionsof all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有日後公司通訊的中、英文印刷本。

Contact telephone number: 聯絡電話號碼: Signature: Date: 簽名: 日期:

Notes 附註：

1.Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this Change Request Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Letter to Registered Shareholder(s) dated April 9, 2019.

除 本 文 另有 界 定外 ， 本 變更申 請 表 中所 用 詞彙 與 日期 為 2019年 4月 9日 致 登記 股 東之 函 件所 界 定者具 有 相 同涵 義 。

2.Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣 下清 楚 塡妥 所 有資 料 。

3.Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如 在 本 表格 作 出超 過 一項 選 擇、 或 未有 作 出選 擇、 或 未 有簽 署 、或 在 其他 方 面 塡寫 不正 確 ，則 本 表格 將 會 作廢 。

4.For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Change Request Form.

爲 免 存 疑， 任 何在 本 變更申 請 表 上 作出 的 特別 指 示， 公 司 將不 予 處理 。

Personal Information Collection Statement 收集個人資料聲明:

(i)"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

本 聲 明 中所 指 的「 個 人資 料 」具 有 香港 法 例第 486章 《 個 人資 料 （私 隱 ）條 例 》（ 「 《私 隱 條 例》」 ） 中 「個 人 資料 」 的涵 義 。

(ii)Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.

閣 下 是 自願 向 公司 提 供個 人 資料 。 若 閣 下未 能提 供 足 夠資 料 ，公 司 可能 無 法處 理 閣 下 在本 表格 上 所 述的 指 示及 ╱ 或要 求 。

(iii)Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated p urposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.

公 司 可 就任 何 所說 明 的用 途 ，將 閣下 的 個人 資料 披 露 或轉 移 給公 司 的附 屬 公司 、 證券 登 記處 ，及 ╱ 或 其他 公 司或 團 體， 並 將在 適 當期 間 保留 該等 個 人 資料 作 核實 及 記錄 用 途。

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO . Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell C entre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

閣 下 有 權 根 據 《 私 隱 條 例 》 的 條 文 查 閱 及 ╱ 或 修 改 閣 下 的 個 人 資 料 。 任 何 該 等 查 閱 及 ╱ 或 修 改 個 人 資 料 的 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 方 式 向 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東1 8 3號 合 和 中心17M樓 ） 的 個 人資 料 私隱 主 任提 出。

*Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) an annual report; (b) an interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

*公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f )代表委任表格。

U--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------