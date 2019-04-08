Log in
Xiaomi : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Shareholders

04/08/2019 | 07:28am EDT

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集团

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立以不同投票權控制的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1810)（股份代號：1810

April 9, 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company")

-Notification of publication of 2018 Annual Report, Annual General Meeting Circular and Form of Proxy (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.mi.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled at any time to change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Current Corporate Communication or all future Corporate Communications(Note)of the Company by providing reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and returning it to the Company c/o the Share Registrar, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to xiaomi.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.mi.com or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the website version of the Company's Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such website version, the Company will, upon your request in writing or by e-mail, promptly send the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge. You may also request a printed copy in the other language if you have received either the English or the Chinese version.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) an annual report; (b) an interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

小米集团（「本公司」）

-2018年年報、股東週年大會通函及代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本 公 司 本 次 公 司 通 訊 （ 中 、 英 文 版 ） 已 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.mi.com及香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 （ 「 香 港 交 易 所」 ） 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。

（附註）

倘 閣下欲更改本公司本次公司通訊或所有日後公司通訊 之收取方式及／或語言版本， 閣下有權隨時透過本公司香港證券登記處 （「證券登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓，預先給予本公司合理時間的書面通

知，或可簡單透過塡妥本函背面的變更申請表，使用變更申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票），經證券登 記處交回本公司。 閣下亦可將已塡妥的變更申請表的掃描副本電郵至 xiaomi.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網

www.mi.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

閣下如已選擇（或被視為已同意）閱覽在本公司網站登載的本次公司通訊的網上版本以代替收取印刷本，但因任何理由以致在收取或接收 本次公司通訊網上版本時出現困難，本公司將應 閣下書面或電郵要求盡快向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。若 閣下已 收取中文或英文版本的本次公司通訊， 閣下亦可要求索取另一種語言版本的印刷本。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9時正至下午 6時正）致電證券登記處熱 線(852) 2862 8688查詢。

承董事會命

小米集团

董事長

雷軍

謹啟

2019 4 9

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)代表委任表格。

CCS5112XICH

Change Request Form 變更申請表

To: Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company")

致：小米集团（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 1810)

（股份代號：1810

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心 17M

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Part A - I/We have already received printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website. I/we would like to request the following printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication:

甲部 -本人／吾等 已收取 本次公司通訊之中文／ 英文印刷本或已 選擇（ 或被視為已同意）閲覽在公司網站登載的本次公司通訊本人／吾 等欲要求索取下 列所示之 本次公司通訊的 印刷本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONEof the following boxes) （請在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號 ）

theprinted English version;OR

英文印刷本

theprinted Chinese version;OR

中文印刷本

both theprinted English and Chinese versions.

中、英文印刷本

Part B - I/We would like to change the means of receipt and choice of language of all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:乙部 -本人／ 吾等欲更改以下列方式收取 貴公司所有日後公 司通訊 *的收取方式及語言版本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONEof the following boxes)（請在下列其中一 個空格內劃上「X」號）

to read all fut ure Corporat e Co mmunicat ions published on t he Co mpany 's websit e at www.mi.com in place o f receiving pr int ed copies, and to receive a n

e-mail notification or a notification letter of the publication of Corpor ate Communications on the Company's website; OR

閲覽所有日後在公司網站 www.mi.com登 載的公司通訊，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在公司網站登載的電郵通知或通知信函；

E-mail Address

電 郵 地 址

(The Company will send to the e-mail address provided above (if any) a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the C ompany's website in the future. If no e-mail address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Compan y's website will be sent instead. Please provide thee-mailaddress in English Capital Lettersand the e-mail address is used for e-mail notification of the release of the Corporate Communications only.)

（ 公 司 日 後 僅 將 公 司 通 訊 已 在 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 通 知 發 送 至 如 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 （ 如 有 ）。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 僅 會 向 閣下 寄 發 公 司 通 訊 已 在 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 通 知 信 函 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 塡寫 電 郵 地 址， 有 關 電 郵 地 址 僅 用 作 收 取 公 司 通 訊 已 發 佈 的 電 郵 通 知 。 ）

to receive theprinted English versionof all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

收取所有日後公司通訊的英文印刷本

to receive theprinted Chinese versionof all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

收取所有日後公司通訊的中文印刷本

to receive both theprinted English and Chinese versionsof all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有日後公司通訊的中、英文印刷本

Contact telephone number:

聯絡電話號碼:

Signature:

Date:

簽名:

日期:

Notes 附註：

1.Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this Change Request Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Letter to Registered Shareholder(s) dated April 9, 2019.

除 本 文 另有 界 定外 ， 本 變更申 請 表 中所 用 詞彙 與 日期 為 201949日 致 登記 股 東之 函 件所 界 定者具 有 相 同涵 義 。

2.Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣 下清 楚 塡妥 所 有資 料 。

3.Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如 在 本 表格 作 出超 過 一項 選 擇、 或 未有 作 出選 擇、 或 未 有簽 署 、或 在 其他 方 面 塡寫 不正 確 ，則 本 表格 將 會 作廢 。

4.For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Change Request Form.

爲 免 存 疑， 任 何在 本 變更申 請 表 上 作出 的 特別 指 示， 公 司 將不 予 處理 。

Personal Information Collection Statement 收集個人資料聲明:

(i)"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

本 聲 明 中所 指 的「 個 人資 料 」具 有 香港 法 例第 486章 《 個 人資 料 （私 隱 ）條 例 》（ 「 《私 隱 條 例》」 ） 中 「個 人 資料 」 的涵 義 。

(ii)Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.

閣 下 是 自願 向 公司 提 供個 人 資料 。 若 閣 下未 能提 供 足 夠資 料 ，公 司 可能 無 法處 理 閣 下 在本 表格 上 所 述的 指 示及 ╱ 或要 求 。

(iii)Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated p urposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.

公 司 可 就任 何 所說 明 的用 途 ，將 閣下 的 個人 資料 披 露 或轉 移 給公 司 的附 屬 公司 、 證券 登 記處 ，及 ╱ 或 其他 公 司或 團 體， 並 將在 適 當期 間 保留 該等 個 人 資料 作 核實 及 記錄 用 途。

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO . Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell C entre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

閣 下 有 權 根 據 《 私 隱 條 例 》 的 條 文 查 閱 及 ╱ 或 修 改 閣 下 的 個 人 資 料 。 任 何 該 等 查 閱 及 ╱ 或 修 改 個 人 資 料 的 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 方 式 向 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東1 8 3號 合 和 中心17M樓 ） 的 個 人資 料 私隱 主 任提 出。

*Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) an annual report; (b) an interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

*公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f )代表委任表格。

U--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵 寄 標 籤MAILING LABEL

閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於信 封 上 。

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡 便 回 郵 號 碼Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香 港Hong Kong

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong.

09042019 1 0

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 11:27:05 UTC
