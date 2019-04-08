Xiaomi : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Holders

|
Request Form
申請表
To: Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company")
致:小米集团（「公司」）
(Stock Code: 1810)
（股份代號：1810）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號
183 Queen's Road East
合和中心 17M樓
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人／吾等希望以下列方式收取 本次公司通訊及所有 貴公司日後之公司通訊*：
(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONEof the following boxes) （請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
□to receive theprinted English version ONLY;OR
僅收取英文印刷本；或
□to receive theprinted Chinese version ONLY;OR
僅收取中文印刷本；或
□to receive both theprinted English and Chinese versions.
同時收取中、英文印刷本。
Contact telephone number:
聯絡電話號碼:
Signature:
Date:
簽名:
日期:
Notes 附註:
1.Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this Request Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Letter toNon-registered Holder(s) dated April 9, 2019.
除本文另有界定外，本申請表中所用詞彙與日期為2019年4月9日致非登記持有人之函件所界定者具有相同涵義。
2.This Request Form is to be completed byNon-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registeredHolder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central
Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). Please complete all your details clearly.
本申請表應由公司股份非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向公司發出通知，表示欲收取公 司通訊）塡寫。請 閣下清楚塡妥所有資料。
3.Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本申請表作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面塡寫不正確，則本申請表將會作廢。
4.For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表上作出的特別指示，公司將不予處理。
Personal Information Collection Statement 收集個人資料聲明:
(i)"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
(ii)Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
閣下是自願向公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
(iii)Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給公司的附屬公司、證券登記處，及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東183號合和中心17M樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。
*Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) an annual report; (b) an interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
*公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)代表委任表格。
郵 寄 標 籤MAILING LABEL
閣 下 寄 回 此 申 請 表 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於信 封 上 。
香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司
如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope
簡 便 回 郵 號 碼Freepost No. 37
to return this Request Form to us.
香 港Hong Kong
No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong.
