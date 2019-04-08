Xiaomi : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Holders

(Note 2)

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集团

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立以不同投票權控制的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1810)（股份代號：1810）

April 9, 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company")

-Notification of publication of 2018 Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Circular (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.mi.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications

of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to xiaomi.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.mi.com or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Note 1: This Letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registeredHolder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this Letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) an annual report; (b) an interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人（附註 1）：

小米集团（「本公司」）

-2018年年報及股東週年大會通函（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司本次公司通訊（中、英文版）已於本公司網站 www.mi.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站

www.hkexnews.hk登載。

倘 閣下欲收取本公司本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註2）的印刷本，請塡妥本函背面的申請表，使用申請表下方的已 預付郵費郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票），經本公司香港證券登記處（「證券登記處」），香港中央證券登記有 限公司，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心 17M樓，交回本公司。 閣下亦可將已塡妥的申請表的掃描副本電郵

至xiaomi.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表亦可於本公司網站www.mi.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9時正至下午 6時正）致電 證券登記處熱線(852) 2862 8688查詢。

承董事會命

小米集团

董事長

雷軍

謹啟

2019 年4 月9 日

附註 1： 此為致本公司股份非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表

示欲收取公司通訊）。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表。

附註 2： 公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)代表委任表格。

