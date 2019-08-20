Xiaomi : Posts 71.7% Jump in 2Q2019 Net Profit, Beating Consensus

Steady growth in revenue cross all business segments

Contribution from Overseas Business exceeds 40% of the Group's total revenue

Hong Kong, 20 August 2019 - Xiaomi Corporation ('Xiaomi' or the 'Group'; Stock Code: 1810), an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things ('IoT') platform at its core, today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter and the six months ended 30 June 2019 ('1H2019' or 'the Period').

In 1H2019, Xiaomi reported a consensus-beating performance, underpinned by its 'Smartphone + AIoT' dual-engine strategy that offers operational efficiency and enhanced risk resilience. During the Period, the Group's total revenue increased by 20.2% to approximately RMB95.71 billion. Revenue from overseas business was RMB38.6 billion, accounting for more than 40% of total revenue. Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure) was RMB5.72 billion, up 49.8% year-on-year ('YoY'). In the second quarter of 2019 ('2Q2019'), Xiaomi's total revenue grew by 14.8% to RMB51.95 billion. Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure) was RMB3.64 billion, increasing substantially by 71.7% YoY.

1H2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was approximately RMB95.71 billion, up 20.2% YoY;

Gross profit was approximately RMB12.47 billion, up 25.3% YoY;

Net profit was approximately RMB5.15 billion;

Non-IFRS adjusted net profit was approximately RMB5.72billion, up 49.8% YoY;

Earnings per share were R214.

2Q2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was approximately RMB51.951 billion, up 14.8% YoY;

Gross profit was approximately RMB7.26billion, up 28.4% YoY;

Net profit was approximately RMB1.96 billion;

Non-IFRS adjusted net profit was approximately RMB3.64 billion, up 71.7% YoY;

Earnings per share were RMB0.082.

Xiaomi Founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Lei Jun said, 'Thanks to the Xiaomi relentless efforts, we have managed to achieve solid growth in our businesses, posting a consensus-beating profit and becoming the youngest Fortune Global 500 company in 2019, despite global economic challenges. Our performance is testament to the success of our 'Smartphone + AIoT' dual-engine strategy and the Xiaomi business model. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our R&D capabilities and investments so as to capture the great opportunities brought by 5G and AIoT markets and strive towards ongoing achievements for the company.'

Improving Gross margin of smartphone business on the back of multi-brand advantages

In the first half of 2019, revenue from Xiaomi's smartphone segment was approximately RMB5.9 billion; whereas revenue in the second quarter totaled RMB32.0 billion, mainly attributable to smartphone sales volume and increase in average selling price ('ASP'). According to Canalys, we ranked 4th globally in terms of smartphone shipments during the second quarter of 2019. Thanks to the Group's constant improvement in its product portfolio and its dedicated efforts to making Redmi an independent brand, its multi-brand strategy is exhibiting increased advantages: gross margin increased remarkably from 3.3% in the first quarter to 8.1% in the second quarter whereas the ASP of the smartphones in mainland China and in overseas markets achieved a YoY growth of 13.3% and 6.7% respectively, with revenue from smartphones priced over RMB2,000 accounting for 32.3% of the total revenue of the smartphones segment.

Following the release of new flagship models of our Mi 9 series and Redmi Note 7 series in the first quarter of 2019, the Group released the new flagship model K20 series that highlights ultimate cost-effectiveness in the second quarter, successfully establishing a smartphone portfolio covering a diverse price range. In the second quarter, smartphone sales volume in the reached 32.1 million units. The global sales volume of the Redmi Note 7 series reached 20 million units as of 30 June 2019. In addition, the global shipments of the K20 series has already been recorded at more than 1 million units within the first month of its launch.

In the meantime, the Xiaomi brand continues to innovate and expand new retail channels to sustain its position in the medium-to-high-end and diversified market segments. On 2 July 2019, Xiaomi launched the brand-new CC series which was well received by female users, laying a strong foundation for further development of the market. On 7 August 2019, Xiaomi launched an ultra-high resolution 64MP camera technology, which the Redmi product line was the first to adopt. The Group also announced its collaboration with Samsung Electronics to bring the first-of-its-kind 100MP camera sensor to cater to the increasingly sophisticated demand of users. Meanwhile, following the commercialization of 5G technology, Xiaomi's first 5G smartphone model the Mi MIX 3 5G was already launched in various European countries, and the second 5G smartphone model will also be launched in China in the second half of the year.

Maintaining robust growth in AIoT business with strong growth momentum in large home appliances

During the first half of 2019, revenue of the IoT and lifestyle products segment rose by 49.3% to RMB27.0 billion over the corresponding period of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, revenue of the IoT and lifestyle products segment increased by 44% YoY to RMB14.9 billion. It is worth noting that IoT and lifestyle products accounted for 28.8% of total revenue in the second quarter of the year, compared with 22.9% in the same period last year.

Xiaomi's smart TVs continued to maintain its leading position. The global shipments of smart TV reached 5.4 million units in the first half of the year, representing a YoY growth of 64.9%, ranking 1st and top 5 in terms of shipments in mainland China and globally, according to AVC. In the second quarter, global shipments of smart TV totaled 2.7 million units, increasing by 41.1% YoY. On the other hand, shipments of the Mi air conditioners exceeded 1 million units in the first half of the year, whereas shipments of Mi Band also exceeded 1 million units within 8 days of its launch on 14 June 2019.

As of 30 June 2019, the number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) on Xiaomi's IoT platform reached approximately 196 million units, a YoY increase of 69.5%; users with more than 5 IoT products approximately 3 million, a YoY increase of 78.7%. Furthermore, in the second quarter, monthly active users ('MAU') of Xiaomi Home application reached 30.4 million globally, and MAU of AI Assistant (小愛同學) had 49.9 million, making it one of the most used AI voice interactive platforms in mainland China.

Diversified internet services contributing further to the Group's revenue

Revenue from Xiaomi's internet services segment grew 22.9% YoY to RMB8.8 billion in the first half of 2019; revenue from the internet services segment grew 15.7% YoY to RMB4.58 billion in the second quarter. In June 2019, MAU of MIUI reached 278.7 million, an increase of 34.7% over the corresponding period last year; MAU of smart TVs and Mi Box achieved 53.8% YoY growth, reaching 22.6 million in June 2019.

In the second quarter, Internet services revenue outside of advertising and gaming from smartphones in China but including those generated from TV internet services, overseas internet services, Youpin e-commerce, and internet finance business, increased substantially by 108.8% YoY and accounted for over 36% of total revenue. In the first half of 2019, gross merchandise value (GMV) of Youpin e-commerce grew 113.9% YoY to RMB3.8 billion. It is worth noting that in June 2019, more than 65% of Youpin's GMV came from non-Xiaomi smartphone users.

Overseas businesses continued to thrive with Western Europe growing the fastest

In the first half of the year, Xiaomi's revenue from international markets grew 33.8% YoY to RMB38.6 billion, accounting for more than 40% of the Group's total revenue. In the second quarter, revenue from international markets grew 33.1% to RMB 21.9 billion. According to Canalys, Xiaomi ranked among the top five in over 40 countries and regions in terms of smartphone shipments. According to IDC, Xiaomi's smartphones ranked 1st in India in terms of shipments for eight consecutive quarters. According to Canalys, Xiaomi ranked 4th in terms of smartphone shipments for Western Europe, representing a YoY increase of 53.2%, which is growing the fastest in the market. In terms of smart TV shipments, Xiaomi ranked 1st in India for five consecutive quarters as of the second quarter of 2019.

In addition, Xiaomi is dedicated to building and expanding its new retail channels in overseas markets. As of 30 June 2019, there were 520 authorized Mi Home stores overseas, representing a 92.6% YoY growth, of which 79 stores were located in India. Currently, Xiaomi has more than 1,790 Mi Stores in India.

