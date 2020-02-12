Log in
Xiaomi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON REVENUE AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

02/12/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集团

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON REVENUE AND RESEARCH AND

DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

This announcement is made by Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors of the latest business development of the Group.

The board ("Board") of directors of the Company ("Directors") wishes to inform its shareholders and potential investors that, based on its preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts and the information available to the Company as of the date of this announcement, the revenue of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2019 is expected to exceed RMB200 billion. The Group's research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 are expected to be approximately RMB7 billion. The Group has always strived for excellence in technology and will continue to invest in research and development. It will continue to focus on its "5G+AIoT" strategy in order to continue to expand its leading edge in the space of internet of things. The research and development expenses for the year ending December 31, 2020, based on the Group's current expectation as at the date of this announcement, are expected to exceed approximately RMB10 billion.

The above information will be shared in the product launch of the Mi 10 smartphone.

The Group is still in the process of finalizing its results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The information contained in this announcement has not been (i) confirmed and audited by the Company's auditor and (ii) reviewed by the Company's audit committee. As such, the actual annual figures of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2019 may be different from what is disclosed in this announcement. Shareholders and investors are therefore advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 to be published by March 2020.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 13, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Lin Bin as Vice-Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Chew Shou Zi as Executive Director, Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:45:02 UTC
