Xiaomi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATION FOR CHINESE DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (CDR) OFFERING

08/30/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATION FOR

CHINESE DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (CDR) OFFERING

This announcement is made by Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors of the latest business development of the Group.

On June 7, 2018, the Company filed an application for a public offering of CDRs in mainland China (the "CDR Offering") with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"). Given that the Company is currently focusing on the business development of the Group and holds adequate capital, after careful consideration and deliberation, it has decided to terminate the proposed CDR Offering. The Company has submitted an application to the CSRC to withdraw its application for the proposed CDR Offering and the CSRC has accepted such withdrawal application.

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, August 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Lin Bin as Executive Director, Mr. Koh Tuck Lye and Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Directors, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:21:01 UTC
