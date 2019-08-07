Xiaomi : and Samsung jointly announce launch of 64MP camera technology and 100MP camera sensor

August 7, 2019 - Global technology leaders Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of an ultra-high resolution 64MP camera technology, which the Redmi product line will be first to adopt. Xiaomi and Samsung also jointly announced that they will be launching a first of its kind 100MP camera sensor, featuring the highest pixel count and resolution on the market.

Samsung's 64MP debuts on Xiaomi's product line

The 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor has high resolving power and uses a remosaic algorithm to produce ultra-clear 64MP shots in bright conditions. With the pixel-merging Tetracell technology, GW1 also delivers bright 16MP images under low-light environments. Even when the print resolution is 72dpi, it is able to print a large, high quality poster up to 3.26 metres in height. The 1/1.7-inch image sensor is one of the largest on the market, ringing in 34% larger than the standard 48MP smartphone cameras seen on typical flagship devices.

Samsung's GW1 sensor also adopts ISOCELL Plus technology, which replaces the original metal barrier formed over photodiodes with an innovative new material, minimizing optical loss and light reflection. It's also equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology, which converts light into an electric signal based on the ambient lighting conditions. Hence, under brighter conditions it uses a low ISO and under dim conditions it leverages a high ISO to achieve an optimal signal-to-noise ratio in the resulting photographs.

Xiaomi and Samsung jointly launch the world's first 100MP sensor

Xiaomi debuts Samsung's HMX 100MP sensor to offer smartphones with ultra high-resolution cameras. The 108MP sensor surpasses the 100MP mark for the first time ever in smartphone image sensors. It is also the world's highest-resolution smartphone camera sensor, capable of producing photos with a resolution of 12032 x 9024 pixels.

Photographers can not only take more detailed photos, but also make better use of their imagination and creativity with this sensor. The 100MP ultra high-resolution camera sensor even maintains a high-quality picture of 27MP in 2x zoom - more than double the pixels of a standard 12MP telephoto camera.

Moreover, Samsung's 100MP sensor will be the largest smartphone image sensor on the market. The notable sensor size enables ultra-high light input to deliver stellar images in low-light environments.

Xiaomi's continuous innovation and advancements in imaging technology

These latest innovations are a testament to Xiaomi's ongoing dedication to imaging excellence.Throughout Xiaomi's smartphone photography journey, our camera features - such as Mi 5's 4-axis optical image stabilization and Mi 6's dual camera with optical zoom - have gleaned notable traction and praise from users around the globe.

In 2018, Xiaomi's Camera Department was formally established, with team members spread across the world, to focus on research and development for imaging technology. Since then, Xiaomi has achieved major accomplishments in the imaging space:

Mi MIX 2S appeared on DxOMark's rankings

Mi 8 ranked fourth place in the world on DxOMark's photo ranking at launch

In early 2019, Redmi Note 7 featured the world's first 48MP camera, and was the first sub-$200 device equipped with a flagship sensor

Mi 9, featuring a triple-camera setup with 48MP ultra-wide angle main camera, ranked third in the world on DxOMark during its release, while its video imagery ranked #1 at launch

Strong AI research and development capabilities contribute to the advancements of Xiaomi's imaging technology. According to the 'Nikkei Business News' statistics, Xiaomi's AI-related patent applications ranks 11th in the world. Xiaomi's AI ​​algorithm team, comprised of 1,000+ people, has continuously developed new innovative camera functions, and launched the well-received AI night scene mode, 960fps slow-motion capture, AI motion tracking and AI Skyscaping.