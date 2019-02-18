Xiaomi becomes No.1 Smartphone brand in Ukraine in Q4 2018: Canalys

DNIPRO, UKRAINE,18 Feburary 2019: Global technology leader Xiaomi has become the number one vendor in the smartphone market as per Canalys Smartphone Analysis Q4 2018. It's the first time Xiaomi leads Ukraine Smartphone market since it's officially entered in 2016.

According to data from Canalys Smartphone Analysis Q4 2018, 'Xiaomi phones have achieved very good results in Europe, especially in Ukraine. In the Q4 2018, Xiaomi phones sell in reached 26.7% market share and won the first place for the first time. Company's total sales reached more than 1 million devices, the largest share of which was sold in the Q4 2018.'

Tony Chen, Regional Director CEE, Nordic and Baltic for Xiaomi Global said, 'Xiaomi is all about bringing latest technologies at honest pricing. With this strategy in mind we started our journey to Ukrainian market. Throughout the way we have won the hearts of Ukrainian Customers, who have joined the number of devoted Mi-Fans, and not just buying Xiaomi products for themselves but recommend them to friends and relatives'

Xiaomi entered Ukrainian market in Q3 2016 and has since disrupted the smartphone industry with its high-quality devices. With its Mi, Redmi and Pocophone devices, it has redefined the market with high-quality smartphones at affordable prices that exceed the expectations and create fierce competition with other brands.

But Xiaomi is not just the leader in Consumer Choice but also a leader in Consumers' hearts. With support of our Mi-Fans, Mi Ukraine Facebook page is ranked in TOP-10 of Ukrainian Retailers' Facebook pages in 2018, according to Ukrainian Retail Association. At the moment, hundreds of thousands of users have joined the official Xiaomi channels in Facebook (210K subscribers), Instagram (61K subscribers) and Mi Community (150K users) - a special forum for Mi-Fans.

