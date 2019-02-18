Log in
Xiaomi becomes No.1 Smartphone brand in Ukraine in Q4 2018: Canalys

02/18/2019 | 05:12am EST

DNIPRO, UKRAINE,18 Feburary 2019: Global technology leader Xiaomi has become the number one vendor in the smartphone market as per Canalys Smartphone Analysis Q4 2018. It's the first time Xiaomi leads Ukraine Smartphone market since it's officially entered in 2016.

According to data from Canalys Smartphone Analysis Q4 2018, 'Xiaomi phones have achieved very good results in Europe, especially in Ukraine. In the Q4 2018, Xiaomi phones sell in reached 26.7% market share and won the first place for the first time. Company's total sales reached more than 1 million devices, the largest share of which was sold in the Q4 2018.'

Tony Chen, Regional Director CEE, Nordic and Baltic for Xiaomi Global said, 'Xiaomi is all about bringing latest technologies at honest pricing. With this strategy in mind we started our journey to Ukrainian market. Throughout the way we have won the hearts of Ukrainian Customers, who have joined the number of devoted Mi-Fans, and not just buying Xiaomi products for themselves but recommend them to friends and relatives'

Xiaomi entered Ukrainian market in Q3 2016 and has since disrupted the smartphone industry with its high-quality devices. With its Mi, Redmi and Pocophone devices, it has redefined the market with high-quality smartphones at affordable prices that exceed the expectations and create fierce competition with other brands.

But Xiaomi is not just the leader in Consumer Choice but also a leader in Consumers' hearts. With support of our Mi-Fans, Mi Ukraine Facebook page is ranked in TOP-10 of Ukrainian Retailers' Facebook pages in 2018, according to Ukrainian Retail Association. At the moment, hundreds of thousands of users have joined the official Xiaomi channels in Facebook (210K subscribers), Instagram (61K subscribers) and Mi Community (150K users) - a special forum for Mi-Fans.

-----------------------------------------

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 July, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

With the vision of being friends with its users and being the 'coolest company' in the hearts of its users, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is currently the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world's largest consumer IoT platform, with more than 132 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform. Currently, Xiaomi products are present in more than 80 countries and regions around the world and have a leading foothold in many markets.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 10:11:02 UTC
