Xiaomi : debuts world's first 30W wireless charging technology

Beijing, CHINA, September 9, 2019 - Today Xiaomi introduced four new major breakthroughs in the wireless charging industry, including the world's first 30W fast wireless charging device with high power reverse-charging capabilities. Mi 9 Pro 5G will sport this technology soon, along with two brand new wireless charging accessories. Xiaomi also announced it will be forming a wireless charging alliance with cross-industrial leading companies to further promote wireless charging in everyday life settings. Xiaomi also showcased its 40W wireless charging technology, which is already in-test, leading the wave of charging technology innovation and aiming to empower the 5G era.

Four major innovations in wireless charging

Xiaomi is pleased to announce four major technological innovations in the field of wireless charging today, including an efficient 4:1 direct-charge architecture, high power wireless reverse-charging technology, a more secure and stable dual band transmission technology, and a universal combination of wired OTG reverse-charging and high-power wireless reverse-charging - all these provide a higher efficiency for wireless charging in all kinds of situations.

Compared to our previous 20W wireless charging 2:1 direct-charge architecture, the new 4:1 direct-charge architecture utilizes two levels of charge pump voltage reduction. This new architecture further improves efficiency while reducing the heat produced during charging, making it the best single-battery direct charge technology on the market right now. 30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand can charge your 4000mAh battery from zero to 50% in about 25 minutes, and 100% in 69 minutes.

High-power wireless reverse charging utilizes BOOST combined with a 1:2 reverse charge pump. Voltage doubles to achieve a maximum power of 10W, which is twice that of the 5W reverse charging power solution offered in the current market. At the same time, this technology also included seven protection measurements, such as over-current and over-voltage protection, to ensure the wireless reverse charge is safe and reliable.

Our brand new dual band transmission technology also utilizes Bluetooth. Compared to the communication protocol of the original Qi standard, which combines data and power transmission, dual band transmission technology separates the power transmission from the data communication. It also uses the mobile device's Bluetooth function to transmit data, which greatly reduces the chance of disconnecting while in wireless charging mode and improves stability, with some additional benefits like transmitting time and battery percentage information between devices.

Mi 9 Pro 5G supports four types of charging: wired fast charging, wireless flash charging, wired OTG reverse charging and wireless reverse charging.This versatile combination lets you charge your devices whenever, and wherever. For example, when your phone is using wired fast charging, you can also use its wireless reverse charging functionality to charge other phones or earphones that support wireless charging; or supply power to other devices through wired OTG while it is using wireless flash charging.

Brand new charging accessories to popularize wireless charging

Xiaomi introduced two brand new wireless charging accessories - 30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand and 20W Smart Tracking Wireless Charging Pad. 30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand sports an ergonomic design, which allows for optimal viewing and operating while charging wirelessly. This product also features a vertical air duct design that allows the air outlet to blow directly to the phone to reduce obstructions, improve heat dissipation and reduce the dust trapped in the air duct.

20W Smart Tracking Wireless Charging Pad elevates the wireless charging experience by automatically tracking and aligning its charging coils to a user's smartphone. Its brand new dual band transmission technology displays the receiving smartphone's charging status and time while charging wirelessly.

Xiaomi leads the charging industry trend

In recent years, Xiaomi has continued to make many breakthroughs in the high-efficiency charging field for both wired and wireless technology. In regards to wired charging, after Mi 3 and Mi 5 first supported QC 2.0/3.0 fast charge certification, Mi 9 first supported 27W fast charge, and also demonstrated the 100W super fast charge technology with full charge of 4000mAh battery under 17 minutes.

In the wireless charging field, Xiaomi has continued to gain even more momentum with Mi MIX 2S being the first domestic mobile phone to support wireless charging. Mi Wireless Charging Pad released at only RMB 99 greatly reduces the cost of wireless charging for customers while Mi MIX 3 further increases the wireless charging power to 10W.

Mi 9's 20W wireless charging is still the highest powered wireless charging solution in the industry, and has also received safe wireless charging certification 2.0 from TÜV Rheinland, Germany. Various wireless charging accessories such as Mi Wireless Power Bank and Mi Wireless Car Charger will further bring wireless charging to the masses for increased consumption in our everyday life.

Xiaomi is a drafting member of the two national standards for wireless charging, a full Member in the WPC Wireless Charging Alliance, and has obtained dozens of patents in the wireless charging field. An even higher-powered 40W Xiaomi high-efficiency wireless flash charging technology is already in the beginning testing phase.

With the arrival of the 5G era, where transmission modes are to be transformed, wireless charging will become the industrial trend and eventually replace the current wired charging technology. While the ultimate goal is to provide an accessible and seamless charging experience, Xiaomi, along with its smart home brand MiJia, has teamed up with several industry leaders to form a wireless charging alliance.The new alliance will further expand and integrate wireless charging into everyday life scenarios. The on-the-go charging experience will bring convenience to all and change the way of living, as well as accelerate the evolution of wireless charging while embracing the 5G era.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With the vision of being friends with its users and being the 'coolest company' in the hearts of its users, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technologies.

Xiaomi is currently the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world's largest consumer IoT platform, with more than 196 million smart devices connected to this platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Currently, Xiaomi products are present in more than 80 countries and regions around the world and have a leading foothold in many of them.

In July 2019, Xiaomi for the first time made the Fortune Global 500 list, ranking 468th among all, and 7th in the Internet Services and Retailing category. It is also the youngest Global 500 company of 2019.