Xiaomi : officially enters the refrigerator arena by debuting four premium offerings

Beijing, China, 12 September 2019- Following the remarkable success of Mi TV, Mi Air Conditioner, Mi Washing Machine and Mi Stove Top Set, today global technology leader Xiaomi officially marks its entry into the refrigerator sector by launching four distinct offerings. The newly announced products - which include Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 486L, Mi 2-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 483L, Mi 3-Door Refrigerator 210L, and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator 160L - provide a spectrum of appliance sizes, storage volumes and price ranges to suit every household need.

All four Mi Refrigerators feature a premium titanium appearance and reflect a compact, minimalist design. Three feature air-cooling technology that keeps food frost-free. A three-dimensional air circulation setting ensures an even temperature in the cabin and prevents cool-air from blowing directly onto food so it remains fresh longer. The three air-cooling enabled refrigerators come with an optimal auto temperature calibration function with four built-in temperature sensors, allowing automatic adjustments based on ambient temperature under the smart mode.

Each refrigerator boasts a silent 39dB noise level, keeping sound at a minimal volume. And both the Mi 3-Door Refrigerator and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator features amazing energy efficiency that meets level 3 of the new Chinese national standards of energy-saving, representing only 1.05kWh and 0.99 kWh of power consumption per 24 hours.

Along with a smart control panel, Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator is also enabled with XiaoAi AI Assistant and Mi Home app. Through voice control over a Mi AI Speaker or Xiaomi smartphone, users can effortlessly modify the temperature and cooling mode of the cabin tocustomize their favored food tastes. They can also check real-time temperature, remotely adjusting the cooling mode or switching on holiday mode for energy saving while away from home.

Xiaomi has long viewed large home appliances as an important element of its AIoT strategy. By focusing on innovation and product design, Xiaomi strives to offer intelligent user experiences and continues to promote the enhanced connectivity and compatibility of smart home appliances. By entering the refrigerator sector, Xiaomi takes a giant step towards enhancing its home appliance strategy and mapping its key home appliance categories.

As of June 30, 2019, the number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) on Xiaomi's IoT platform reached approximately 196 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of 69.5%. The number of users who have five or more devices connected to Xiaomi's IoT platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) increased to approximately 3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 78.7%. In the second quarter of 2019, revenue of the IoT and lifestyle products segment rose by 44.0% to RMB14.9 billion over the corresponding period in 2018.

Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 486L, Mi 2-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 483L, Mi 3-Door Refrigerator 210L, and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator 160Lretail for RMB 3299, RMB 2499, RMB 1699 and RMB 1099, respectively. Open sales for all four variants start on 10am October 15th via Xiaomi official sales channels.