Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xiaomi : officially enters the refrigerator arena by debuting four premium offerings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Beijing, China, 12 September 2019- Following the remarkable success of Mi TV, Mi Air Conditioner, Mi Washing Machine and Mi Stove Top Set, today global technology leader Xiaomi officially marks its entry into the refrigerator sector by launching four distinct offerings. The newly announced products - which include Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 486L, Mi 2-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 483L, Mi 3-Door Refrigerator 210L, and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator 160L - provide a spectrum of appliance sizes, storage volumes and price ranges to suit every household need.

All four Mi Refrigerators feature a premium titanium appearance and reflect a compact, minimalist design. Three feature air-cooling technology that keeps food frost-free. A three-dimensional air circulation setting ensures an even temperature in the cabin and prevents cool-air from blowing directly onto food so it remains fresh longer. The three air-cooling enabled refrigerators come with an optimal auto temperature calibration function with four built-in temperature sensors, allowing automatic adjustments based on ambient temperature under the smart mode.

Each refrigerator boasts a silent 39dB noise level, keeping sound at a minimal volume. And both the Mi 3-Door Refrigerator and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator features amazing energy efficiency that meets level 3 of the new Chinese national standards of energy-saving, representing only 1.05kWh and 0.99 kWh of power consumption per 24 hours.

Along with a smart control panel, Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator is also enabled with XiaoAi AI Assistant and Mi Home app. Through voice control over a Mi AI Speaker or Xiaomi smartphone, users can effortlessly modify the temperature and cooling mode of the cabin tocustomize their favored food tastes. They can also check real-time temperature, remotely adjusting the cooling mode or switching on holiday mode for energy saving while away from home.

Xiaomi has long viewed large home appliances as an important element of its AIoT strategy. By focusing on innovation and product design, Xiaomi strives to offer intelligent user experiences and continues to promote the enhanced connectivity and compatibility of smart home appliances. By entering the refrigerator sector, Xiaomi takes a giant step towards enhancing its home appliance strategy and mapping its key home appliance categories.

As of June 30, 2019, the number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) on Xiaomi's IoT platform reached approximately 196 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of 69.5%. The number of users who have five or more devices connected to Xiaomi's IoT platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) increased to approximately 3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 78.7%. In the second quarter of 2019, revenue of the IoT and lifestyle products segment rose by 44.0% to RMB14.9 billion over the corresponding period in 2018.

Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 486L, Mi 2-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 483L, Mi 3-Door Refrigerator 210L, and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator 160Lretail for RMB 3299, RMB 2499, RMB 1699 and RMB 1099, respectively. Open sales for all four variants start on 10am October 15th via Xiaomi official sales channels.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 07:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:16aCONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive Phase 2 Data in Alopecia Areata During Late-Breaker Session at EADV Congress
BU
03:01aToradex Announces General Availability for Its Apalis SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax Applications Processor
AQ
03:01aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IKAN Joins the CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program and Announces His PluginPlus for IBM z/OS for CloudBees
AQ
03:01aPANASONIC : Programs for Parents, Inc. Announces Donation of Baby Monitors Courtesy of Panasonic Corporation of North America
AQ
03:01aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Anthony Montesano to Speak at Future of Financial Services Panel
AQ
03:01aXIAOMI : officially enters the refrigerator arena by debuting four premium offerings
PU
03:00aBOURBON : Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew
GL
02:48aBOSS TALK : Triple Espresso, French Press, Flat White: Starbucks CEO's Day -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTHIERRY BOLLORÉ : Renault Ousts Bolloré As Chief Executive -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUber Rides Into Grocery Delivery -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group