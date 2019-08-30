Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of the Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

協 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3663)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded revenue of RMB902.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase of 108% as compared to the revenue of RMB433.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB119.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase in loss of approximately 349% as compared to the loss of RMB26.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"). The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the interim financial results of the Group for the Period. KPMG, the independent auditor of the Company, conducted an independent review on the interim financial report of the Company for the Period in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, whose unmodified review report is included in the interim report to be sent to shareholders of the Company.