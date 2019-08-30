|
Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of the Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/30/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
Xiezhong International Holdings Limited
協 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3663)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Group recorded revenue of RMB902.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase of 108% as compared to the revenue of RMB433.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB119.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase in loss of approximately 349% as compared to the loss of RMB26.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"). The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the interim financial results of the Group for the Period. KPMG, the independent auditor of the Company, conducted an independent review on the interim financial report of the Company for the Period in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, whose unmodified review report is included in the interim report to be sent to shareholders of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
902,189
|
|
433,771
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(791,749)
|
(359,074)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
110,440
|
|
74,697
|
|
Other net income
|
5
|
12,260
|
|
6,233
|
|
Distribution costs
|
|
(41,599)
|
(28,360)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(55,971)
|
(50,348)
|
Impairment losses on trade and
|
|
|
|
|
|
other receivables
|
|
(65,931)
|
(15,139)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(152)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(40,953)
|
(12,917)
|
Finance costs
|
6(a)
|
(30,163)
|
(16,668)
|
Loss on fair value changes of financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
through profit and loss ("FVTPL")
|
6(c)
|
(52,270)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
|
(123,386)
|
(29,585)
|
Income tax
|
7
|
2,987
|
|
2,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(120,399)
|
(27,008)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shareholders of the Company
|
|
(119,005)
|
(26,511)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(1,394)
|
(497)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(120,399)
|
(27,008)
|
Loss per share (RMB)
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
(0.149)
|
(0.033)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Loss for the period
|
(120,399)
|
(27,008)
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of financial
|
|
|
|
|
statements of the Company, net of nil tax
|
(479)
|
349
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
|
|
|
|
|
or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of financial
|
|
|
|
|
statements of entities outside Mainland China,
|
|
|
|
|
net of nil tax
|
(759)
|
(1,313)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
(1,238)
|
(964)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
(121,637)
|
(27,972)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shareholders of the Company
|
(120,243)
|
(27,475)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,394)
|
(497)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
(121,637)
|
(27,972)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019 - unaudited
|
|
|
At
|
At
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
1,010,059
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
|
986,868
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
10
|
79,670
|
|
-
|
Lease prepayment
|
|
-
|
68,535
|
|
Intangible assets
|
11
|
274,572
|
|
270,690
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
62,040
|
|
62,040
|
|
Long-term receivables
|
|
39,611
|
|
32,254
|
|
Non-current prepayments
|
|
127,343
|
|
97,379
|
|
Derivative financial assets
|
|
16,031
|
|
22,191
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
5,015
|
|
4,594
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
153,350
|
|
165,824
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
35,147
|
|
19,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,802,838
|
|
1,729,719
|
|
Current assets
|
|
343,294
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
12
|
|
343,920
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
13
|
533,051
|
|
717,745
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
13
|
108,856
|
|
182,929
|
|
Deposits with banks
|
14
|
93,318
|
|
63,845
|
|
Cash
|
15
|
29,114
|
|
73,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,107,633
|
|
1,381,567
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
813,664
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
16
|
|
824,091
|
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
4,232
|
|
7,998
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
27,497
|
|
31,410
|
|
Interest-bearing borrowings
|
17
|
864,642
|
|
892,957
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
2(d)
|
5,158
|
|
-
|
Income tax payables
|
|
20,092
|
|
25,054
|
|
Provisions
|
|
3,667
|
|
4,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,738,952
|
|
1,785,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
(631,319)
|
(403,979)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
1,171,519
|
|
1,325,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at 30 June 2019 - unaudited
|
|
|
At
|
|
At
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
27,435
|
28,222
|
Interest-bearing borrowings
|
17
|
117,329
|
100,102
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
49,058
|
48,554
|
Acquisition related consideration payables
|
18
|
291,916
|
346,939
|
Lease liabilities
|
2(d)
|
5,495
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
491,233
|
523,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
680,286
|
801,923
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
6,496
|
6,496
|
Reserves
|
|
651,426
|
771,669
|
Total equity attributable to equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the Company
|
|
657,922
|
778,165
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
22,364
|
23,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
680,286
|
801,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019
