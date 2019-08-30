Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of the Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Log in
08/30/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

協 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3663)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded revenue of RMB902.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase of 108% as compared to the revenue of RMB433.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB119.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase in loss of approximately 349% as compared to the loss of RMB26.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"). The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the interim financial results of the Group for the Period. KPMG, the independent auditor of the Company, conducted an independent review on the interim financial report of the Company for the Period in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, whose unmodified review report is included in the interim report to be sent to shareholders of the Company.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

4

902,189

433,771

Cost of sales

(791,749)

(359,074)

Gross profit

110,440

74,697

Other net income

5

12,260

6,233

Distribution costs

(41,599)

(28,360)

Administrative expenses

(55,971)

(50,348)

Impairment losses on trade and

other receivables

(65,931)

(15,139)

Other operating expenses

(152)

-

Loss from operations

(40,953)

(12,917)

Finance costs

6(a)

(30,163)

(16,668)

Loss on fair value changes of financial

instruments measured at fair value

through profit and loss ("FVTPL")

6(c)

(52,270)

-

Loss before taxation

(123,386)

(29,585)

Income tax

7

2,987

2,577

Loss for the period

(120,399)

(27,008)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(119,005)

(26,511)

Non-controlling interests

(1,394)

(497)

Loss for the period

(120,399)

(27,008)

Loss per share (RMB)

8

Basic and diluted

(0.149)

(0.033)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Loss for the period

(120,399)

(27,008)

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial

statements of the Company, net of nil tax

(479)

349

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial

statements of entities outside Mainland China,

net of nil tax

(759)

(1,313)

Other comprehensive income for the period

(1,238)

(964)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(121,637)

(27,972)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(120,243)

(27,475)

Non-controlling interests

(1,394)

(497)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(121,637)

(27,972)

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019 - unaudited

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

1,010,059

Property, plant and equipment

9

986,868

Right-of-use assets

10

79,670

-

Lease prepayment

-

68,535

Intangible assets

11

274,572

270,690

Goodwill

62,040

62,040

Long-term receivables

39,611

32,254

Non-current prepayments

127,343

97,379

Derivative financial assets

16,031

22,191

Other non-current assets

5,015

4,594

Amounts due from related parties

153,350

165,824

Deferred tax assets

35,147

19,344

1,802,838

1,729,719

Current assets

343,294

Inventories

12

343,920

Trade and other receivables

13

533,051

717,745

Amounts due from related parties

13

108,856

182,929

Deposits with banks

14

93,318

63,845

Cash

15

29,114

73,128

1,107,633

1,381,567

Current liabilities

813,664

Trade and other payables

16

824,091

Amounts due to related parties

4,232

7,998

Contract liabilities

27,497

31,410

Interest-bearing borrowings

17

864,642

892,957

Lease liabilities

2(d)

5,158

-

Income tax payables

20,092

25,054

Provisions

3,667

4,036

1,738,952

1,785,546

Net current liabilities

(631,319)

(403,979)

Total assets less current liabilities

1,171,519

1,325,740

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at 30 June 2019 - unaudited

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

27,435

28,222

Interest-bearing borrowings

17

117,329

100,102

Deferred tax liabilities

49,058

48,554

Acquisition related consideration payables

18

291,916

346,939

Lease liabilities

2(d)

5,495

-

491,233

523,817

NET ASSETS

680,286

801,923

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

19

Share capital

6,496

6,496

Reserves

651,426

771,669

Total equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

657,922

778,165

Non-controlling interests

22,364

23,758

TOTAL EQUITY

680,286

801,923

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
