Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Clarification and Supplemental Announcement - Historical Connected Transactions of Sales, Purchases and Fee Arrangements
09/10/2019 | 10:32am EDT
Xiezhong International Holdings Limited
協 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3663)
CLARIFICATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT HISTORICAL CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF SALES, PURCHASES AND FEE ARRANGEMENTS
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, the historical connected transactions of the Company under the Sale Agreements, the Purchase Agreements and the Fee Arrangement Agreements. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.
CLARIFICATION
The Board would like to clarify that there are inadvertent errors in the Announcement and would like to clarify that on pages 1, 3, 4 and 18 of the Announcement, the period that the Sale Agreements were entered into shall be "Januaryto July 2019 …" instead of "February to July 2019 …".
FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE SALE AGREEMENTS, THE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE FEE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENTS
Further to the information as disclosed in the Announcement, the Board would like to provide further information on the transactions under the Sale Agreements, the Purchase Agreements and the Fee Arrangement Agreements.
The Sale Agreements
The particulars of the Sale Agreements in relation to the sale of automobile parts are set out below:
|
Period in which the
|
Number of
|
Quantity of
|
|
Description of
|
|
transaction(s)
|
transactions
|
automobiles
|
Approximate
|
the products involved
|
Counterparties
|
took place
|
involved
|
parts involved
|
consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB'000)
|
Sale of automobile parts
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
From February 2019
|
44
|
2,431
|
1,049.2
|
by the 4S Dealership
|
(as seller); and
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Ruidong
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as purchaser)
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of automobile parts
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
From January 2019
|
95
|
2,176
|
299.1
|
by the 4S Dealership
|
(as seller); and
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Dongqi
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as purchaser)
|
|
|
|
The automobile parts involved under the above Sale Agreements include shock absorbers, headlights, car doors, fenders and car bonnets. The sale price of the automobile parts was determined according to the market conditions, having considered the procurement price and the price recommended by the original manufacturers.
The particulars of the Sale Agreements in relation to the sale of automobiles are set out below:
|
|
Date(s) on which
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
|
Description of
|
|
the transaction(s)
|
transaction
|
automobiles
|
Approximate
|
the products involved
|
Counterparties
|
took place
|
involved
|
involved
|
consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB'000)
|
Sale of automobile by the
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
3 January 2019
|
1
|
1
|
136.7
|
4S Dealership Group
|
(as seller); and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Ruidong
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as purchaser)
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of automobile by the
|
Maanshan Xiezhong
|
27 May 2019
|
1
|
1
|
275.2
|
4S Dealership Group
|
(as seller); and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wuhu Xiezhong
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as purchaser)
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of automobiles by the
|
Xiezhong Lexus (as
|
19 June 2019
|
1
|
5
|
2,163.9
|
4S Dealership Group
|
seller); and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 July 2019
|
1
|
1
|
315.7
|
|
Tangshan Xiezhong
|
5 July 2019
|
1
|
2
|
604.6
|
|
(as purchaser)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 July 2019
|
1
|
1
|
340.3
The sale price of the automobiles was determined according to the market conditions, having considered the procurement price, the price recommended by the original manufacturers and the rebate offered by the original manufacturers.
The Purchase Agreements
The particulars of the Purchase Agreements in relation to the purchase of automobile accessories from Xiezhong Guanghua are set out below:
|
|
|
|
Quantity of
|
|
|
|
Period in which the
|
Number of
|
automobile
|
|
Description of
|
|
transaction(s) took
|
transactions
|
accessories
|
Approximate
|
the products involved
|
Counterparties
|
place
|
involved
|
involved
|
consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB'000)
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Maanshan Xiezhong
|
From January 2019
|
91
|
9,863
|
729.0
|
accessories by the 4S
|
(as purchaser); and
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Guanghua
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as seller)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
From January 2019
|
169
|
48,367
|
2,723.7
|
accessories by the 4S
|
(as purchaser); and
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Guanghua
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as seller)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Xiezhong Lexus
|
From January 2019
|
135
|
45,612
|
3,034.5
|
accessories by the 4S
|
(as purchaser); and
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Guanghua
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as seller)
|
|
|
|
The automobile accessories involved under the above Purchase Agreements include, amongst others, car seats, mudguards, motor oil, automotive solar films and parking sensors. According to Xiezhong Guanghua, Xiezhong Guanghua was able to obtain discount through bulk procurement of the automobile accessories which then resells the automobile accessories to other retailers (such as 4S stores) including but not limited to the 4S Dealership Group. The purchase price offered by Xiezhong Guanghua to the 4S Dealership Group consists of a mark-up in the range of 5% to 25% from the original acquisition cost, which according to Xiezhong Guanghua, is in line with that offered to the other retailers to which it resells these automobile accessories. According to the 4S Dealership Group, based on the quotation it received from other suppliers, the terms offered by Xiezhong Guanghua are better than other third-party suppliers even in view of the aforementioned mark-ups in purchase price. The purchase price of the automobile accessories was determined according to the market conditions and the original acquisition cost of the automobile accessories.
The particulars of the Purchase Agreements in relation to the purchase of automobile parts from Jiangbei Xiezhong, Lishui Xiezhong, Xiezhong Dongqi and Xiezhong Ruidong are set out below:
|
|
Period in/Date(s) on
|
Number of
|
Quantity of
|
|
Description of
|
|
which the transaction(s)
|
transactions
|
automobile
|
Approximate
|
the products involved
|
Counterparties
|
took place
|
involved
|
parts involved
|
consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB'000)
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
From January 2019
|
124
|
984
|
544.9
|
parts by the 4S
|
(as purchaser); and
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Dongqi
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as seller)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
From February 2019
|
69
|
340
|
102.7
|
parts by the 4S
|
(as purchaser);
|
to July 2019
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xiezhong Ruidong
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as seller)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
1 June 2019
|
1
|
2
|
0.6
|
parts by the 4S
|
(as purchaser);
|
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jiangbei Xiezhong
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as seller)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of automobile
|
Xiezhong Chenyou
|
31 July 2019
|
1
|
26
|
8.1
|
parts by the 4S
|
(as purchaser);
|
|
|
|
|
Dealership Group
|
and
|
|
|
|
Lishui Xiezhong (as seller)
The automobile parts involved under the above Purchase Agreements include, amongst others, shock absorbers, windshield wipers, headlights, car doors, fenders and car bonnets. The original acquisition cost of such automobile parts was determined by the price recommended by the original manufacturers. As the purchase price of such automobile parts was required by the original manufacturers to adhere to the price recommended by them, the purchase price was in line with the original acquisition cost.
