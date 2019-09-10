Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Clarification and Supplemental Announcement - Historical Connected Transactions of Sales, Purchases and Fee Arrangements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

協 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3663)

CLARIFICATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT HISTORICAL CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF SALES, PURCHASES AND FEE ARRANGEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, the historical connected transactions of the Company under the Sale Agreements, the Purchase Agreements and the Fee Arrangement Agreements. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.

CLARIFICATION

The Board would like to clarify that there are inadvertent errors in the Announcement and would like to clarify that on pages 1, 3, 4 and 18 of the Announcement, the period that the Sale Agreements were entered into shall be "Januaryto July 2019 …" instead of "February to July 2019 …".

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE SALE AGREEMENTS, THE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE FEE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENTS

Further to the information as disclosed in the Announcement, the Board would like to provide further information on the transactions under the Sale Agreements, the Purchase Agreements and the Fee Arrangement Agreements.