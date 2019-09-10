Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Clarification and Supplemental Announcement - Historical Connected Transactions of Sales, Purchases and Fee Arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

協 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3663)

CLARIFICATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT HISTORICAL CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF SALES, PURCHASES AND FEE ARRANGEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, the historical connected transactions of the Company under the Sale Agreements, the Purchase Agreements and the Fee Arrangement Agreements. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.

CLARIFICATION

The Board would like to clarify that there are inadvertent errors in the Announcement and would like to clarify that on pages 1, 3, 4 and 18 of the Announcement, the period that the Sale Agreements were entered into shall be "Januaryto July 2019 …" instead of "February to July 2019 …".

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE SALE AGREEMENTS, THE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE FEE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENTS

Further to the information as disclosed in the Announcement, the Board would like to provide further information on the transactions under the Sale Agreements, the Purchase Agreements and the Fee Arrangement Agreements.

- 1 -

The Sale Agreements

The particulars of the Sale Agreements in relation to the sale of automobile parts are set out below:

Period in which the

Number of

Quantity of

Description of

transaction(s)

transactions

automobiles

Approximate

the products involved

Counterparties

took place

involved

parts involved

consideration

(RMB'000)

Sale of automobile parts

Xiezhong Chenyou

From February 2019

44

2,431

1,049.2

by the 4S Dealership

(as seller); and

to July 2019

Group

Xiezhong Ruidong

(as purchaser)

Sale of automobile parts

Xiezhong Chenyou

From January 2019

95

2,176

299.1

by the 4S Dealership

(as seller); and

to July 2019

Group

Xiezhong Dongqi

(as purchaser)

The automobile parts involved under the above Sale Agreements include shock absorbers, headlights, car doors, fenders and car bonnets. The sale price of the automobile parts was determined according to the market conditions, having considered the procurement price and the price recommended by the original manufacturers.

- 2 -

The particulars of the Sale Agreements in relation to the sale of automobiles are set out below:

Date(s) on which

Number of

Number of

Description of

the transaction(s)

transaction

automobiles

Approximate

the products involved

Counterparties

took place

involved

involved

consideration

(RMB'000)

Sale of automobile by the

Xiezhong Chenyou

3 January 2019

1

1

136.7

4S Dealership Group

(as seller); and

Xiezhong Ruidong

(as purchaser)

Sale of automobile by the

Maanshan Xiezhong

27 May 2019

1

1

275.2

4S Dealership Group

(as seller); and

Wuhu Xiezhong

(as purchaser)

Sale of automobiles by the

Xiezhong Lexus (as

19 June 2019

1

5

2,163.9

4S Dealership Group

seller); and

3 July 2019

1

1

315.7

Tangshan Xiezhong

5 July 2019

1

2

604.6

(as purchaser)

10 July 2019

1

1

340.3

The sale price of the automobiles was determined according to the market conditions, having considered the procurement price, the price recommended by the original manufacturers and the rebate offered by the original manufacturers.

- 3 -

The Purchase Agreements

The particulars of the Purchase Agreements in relation to the purchase of automobile accessories from Xiezhong Guanghua are set out below:

Quantity of

Period in which the

Number of

automobile

Description of

transaction(s) took

transactions

accessories

Approximate

the products involved

Counterparties

place

involved

involved

consideration

(RMB'000)

Purchase of automobile

Maanshan Xiezhong

From January 2019

91

9,863

729.0

accessories by the 4S

(as purchaser); and

to July 2019

Dealership Group

Xiezhong Guanghua

(as seller)

Purchase of automobile

Xiezhong Chenyou

From January 2019

169

48,367

2,723.7

accessories by the 4S

(as purchaser); and

to July 2019

Dealership Group

Xiezhong Guanghua

(as seller)

Purchase of automobile

Xiezhong Lexus

From January 2019

135

45,612

3,034.5

accessories by the 4S

(as purchaser); and

to July 2019

Dealership Group

Xiezhong Guanghua

(as seller)

The automobile accessories involved under the above Purchase Agreements include, amongst others, car seats, mudguards, motor oil, automotive solar films and parking sensors. According to Xiezhong Guanghua, Xiezhong Guanghua was able to obtain discount through bulk procurement of the automobile accessories which then resells the automobile accessories to other retailers (such as 4S stores) including but not limited to the 4S Dealership Group. The purchase price offered by Xiezhong Guanghua to the 4S Dealership Group consists of a mark-up in the range of 5% to 25% from the original acquisition cost, which according to Xiezhong Guanghua, is in line with that offered to the other retailers to which it resells these automobile accessories. According to the 4S Dealership Group, based on the quotation it received from other suppliers, the terms offered by Xiezhong Guanghua are better than other third-party suppliers even in view of the aforementioned mark-ups in purchase price. The purchase price of the automobile accessories was determined according to the market conditions and the original acquisition cost of the automobile accessories.

- 4 -

The particulars of the Purchase Agreements in relation to the purchase of automobile parts from Jiangbei Xiezhong, Lishui Xiezhong, Xiezhong Dongqi and Xiezhong Ruidong are set out below:

Period in/Date(s) on

Number of

Quantity of

Description of

which the transaction(s)

transactions

automobile

Approximate

the products involved

Counterparties

took place

involved

parts involved

consideration

(RMB'000)

Purchase of automobile

Xiezhong Chenyou

From January 2019

124

984

544.9

parts by the 4S

(as purchaser); and

to July 2019

Dealership Group

Xiezhong Dongqi

(as seller)

Purchase of automobile

Xiezhong Chenyou

From February 2019

69

340

102.7

parts by the 4S

(as purchaser);

to July 2019

Dealership Group

and

Xiezhong Ruidong

(as seller)

Purchase of automobile

Xiezhong Chenyou

1 June 2019

1

2

0.6

parts by the 4S

(as purchaser);

Dealership Group

and

Jiangbei Xiezhong

(as seller)

Purchase of automobile

Xiezhong Chenyou

31 July 2019

1

26

8.1

parts by the 4S

(as purchaser);

Dealership Group

and

Lishui Xiezhong (as seller)

The automobile parts involved under the above Purchase Agreements include, amongst others, shock absorbers, windshield wipers, headlights, car doors, fenders and car bonnets. The original acquisition cost of such automobile parts was determined by the price recommended by the original manufacturers. As the purchase price of such automobile parts was required by the original manufacturers to adhere to the price recommended by them, the purchase price was in line with the original acquisition cost.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aGlobal Farro Market 2019-2023| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
10:53aABEC : Advances Single-Use Bioreactor Volumes to 6,000 Liters
BU
10:52aSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Cocula Gold Project
PU
10:52aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Ordinary and Extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders of illimity bank s.p.a.
PU
10:52aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 10 September 2019
PU
10:52aPTC : Spatial Computing in the Industrial Space
PU
10:52aBAE : Unveils new archer mobilie howitzer at dsei
AQ
10:52aWeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
RE
10:52aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Boosts Carbon Dioxide Reduction Target
DJ
10:52aRoger Sevigny Joins The Aliera Companies Board of Directors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group