Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

03/08/2019 | 03:50am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

Chui Wing Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Cunyou, Mr. Ge Hongbing, Ms. Chen Xiaoting and Mr. Shen Jun; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Huang Yugang; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lau Ying Kit, Mr. Cheung Man Sang, Mr. Zhang Shulin and Mr. Lin Lei.

Disclaimer

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 08:49:04 UTC
