Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

Chui Wing Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Cunyou, Mr. Ge Hongbing, Ms. Chen Xiaoting and Mr. Shen Jun; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Huang Yugang; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lau Ying Kit, Mr. Cheung Man Sang, Mr. Zhang Shulin and Mr. Lin Lei.