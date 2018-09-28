Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Despatch of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to (i) the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 31 July 2018 of the Company in relation to the Acquisitions which constitute major and connected transaction under Chapters 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules; and (ii) the announcement (the "Delay Announcement", together with the Announcement, the "Announcements") dated 21 August 2018 of the Company in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among other things, further details of the Acquisitions and the relevant transactions contemplated thereunder and notice of the EGM approving the Acquisitions, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 28 September 2018. As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to on or before 31 October 2018.

By order of the Board

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

Chen Cunyou

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Cunyou, Mr. Ge Hongbing, Ms. Chen Xiaoting and Mr. Shen Jun; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Yugang; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Ying Kit, Mr. Cheung Man Sang, Mr. Zhang Shulin and Mr. Lin Lei.

Disclaimer

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:11:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aESPRIT : Grant of Share Options
PU
11:37aIP : GETECH Group plc - Interim Report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
11:36aGiant US Companies Seeking Digital Transformation Partners from Vietnam
BU
11:35aSOLLERS CONSULTING GMBH : ?Inaugural Wine Tasting in London with Sollers Consulting
EQ
11:35aGlobal High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
GL
11:35aHMS BERGBAU AG : Solid business performance in the first half of 2018
EQ
11:34aEMGS : CEO Resignation
AQ
11:33aICELANDAIR : Accident in Air Niugini’s flight
AQ
11:32aASKNET : Reports 22% Revenue Increase in the First Half of 2018 and Is on Track for Further Accelerated Growth
PU
11:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Seeks Views on Proposed Rule Changes Relating to Disclaimer or Adverse Opinion on Issuer’s Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.