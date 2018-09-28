Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Despatch of Circular

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to (i) the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 31 July 2018 of the Company in relation to the Acquisitions which constitute major and connected transaction under Chapters 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules; and (ii) the announcement (the "Delay Announcement", together with the Announcement, the "Announcements") dated 21 August 2018 of the Company in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among other things, further details of the Acquisitions and the relevant transactions contemplated thereunder and notice of the EGM approving the Acquisitions, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 28 September 2018. As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to on or before 31 October 2018.

By order of the Board

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

Chen Cunyou

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Cunyou, Mr. Ge Hongbing, Ms. Chen Xiaoting and Mr. Shen Jun; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Yugang; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Ying Kit, Mr. Cheung Man Sang, Mr. Zhang Shulin and Mr. Lin Lei.