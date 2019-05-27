Xilam Animation : Announces a Global Acquisition Agreement with Netflix for I Lost My Body, Winner of the International Critics' Week Grand Prize at Cannes

Regulatory News:
Xilam Animation (ISIN code: FR0004034072, Ticker: XIL) (Paris:XIL),
an independent producer and distributor of animated content, today
announced that it has signed an agreement with Netflix, the world’s
biggest SVOD platform, for the global acquisition of its first animated
film for an adult audience, I Lost My Body, winner of the
International Critics’ Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Festival.
Directed by Jérémy Clapin, a multi-award-winning director of short
films, co-written by Guillaume Laurant the writer of Amélie, and
produced by Marc du Pontavice, this feature film is an adaptation of
Guillaume Laurant’s novel Happy Hand. The story is about a
cut-off hand that escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal:
to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris,
it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until
they met Gabrielle.
I Lost My Body is the studio’s first foray into animated films
for adults. After a lengthy development period and production in Xilam’s
studios, notably those in Lyon and Paris, the film was shown for the
first time at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a
unanimous warm welcome and was awarded the prestigious International
Critics’ Week Grand Prize, a first for an animated film.
Impressed by the quality of the story and the film’s graphical
inventiveness, Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights for I
Lost My Body in all territories except France, the Benelux
countries, Turkey and China. The film will also be released in theatres
in several key territories in November 2019, notably France, the USA and
the UK, and will be shown at several festivals. Netflix will also
provide all its support for the Oscars campaign.
With I Lost My Body, despite its modest budget of €4.8 million,
Xilam Animation has demonstrated its ability to create original
feature-length content to meet the ever-growing demand for animation for
an adult audience. Such content is particularly sought after by the
major international SVOD platforms. Xilam Animation expects growth in
both volume and value for content of this sort, with the production
budgets allocated to these new formats being significantly higher than
for other types of programme.
“We are very proud of the success enjoyed by this film, a project
developed since 2011 in Xilam’s studios. Initially conceived as a
research project to explore new ways of storytelling for an adult
audience, I Lost My Body is now ready to reach out to an audience
of cinema lovers, as evidenced by the Grand Prize received at the Cannes
Festival. It will also reach a wider audience thanks to the distribution
agreement with Netflix. These achievements reflect the expertise of the
studio and its ability to attract the best talent and position itself as
a forerunner in the animation sector.”
About Xilam
Xilam is one of Europe’s leading animation companies, creating,
producing and distributing original children’s and family entertainment
content across TV, film and digital media platforms.
Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more
than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong
brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko,
The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika.
Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital
platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million video views monthly,
Xilam’s programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global
content providers in animation.
Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based
across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and
Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.
