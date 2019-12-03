Xilam Animation : Hits 15 Billion YouTube Views and Reaches 15 Million Subscribers

50% increase in views during 2019

Award-winning French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) has hit 15 billion lifetime views on YouTube and reached 15 million subscribers across its channels on the platform. For 2019, the company is also projected to increase its YouTube views by 50% compared to 2018.

The rapid growth has been fuelled by the launch of over 15 new YouTube channels across Xilam’s IP including the first dedicated global channel for hit preschool property Paprika, in addition to local Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko and The Daltons channels in India. Localised channels were also introduced in Brazil, Germany, and Russia.

These latest developments are part of Xilam’s new digital strategy which anticipates the upcoming change of YouTube’s business model that should prioritise official kids’ channels over user generated content which revenues are expected to drop sharply next year. Over 80% of views and revenue for Xilam’s IPs now come from the company’s official channels.

Xilam also continues to expand the presence of its IP on additional platforms including the recent launch of Oggy and the Cockroaches and Paprika Stickers which are now available for users of Apple’s iMessage and LINE messaging apps. On the consumer products side, Xilam launched an Oggy and the Cockroaches shop on e-commerce platform Teespring, featuring limited editions clothing and accessories.

Morgann Favennec, EVP Global Sales Development at Xilam Animation said: “We’ve had an exceptional year of growth in the digital space and it’s been thrilling to see such a significant increase in traffic as we continue expanding our multi-platform offering for fans. Hitting 15 billion YouTube views marks a significant milestone in our digital strategy and as we look ahead to 2020, we will be focused upon harnessing this momentum and maximising our reach across both new and existing territories.”

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe’s leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children’s and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and four feature films. The company’s portfolio includes the multi award-winning animated feature I Lost my Body which won the Nespresso Grand Prize at the Semaine de la Critique in Cannes Film Festival 2019 in addition to the Cristal for a Feature Film and Audience Award at Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2019, alongside internationally successful brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, including YouTube with over 600 million video views monthly, Xilam’s programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

