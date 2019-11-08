Xin Yuan Enterprises : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF VESSEL ON 24 OCTOBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIN YUAN ENTERPRISES GROUP LIMITED

信 源 企 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1748)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

ACQUISITION OF VESSEL ON 24 OCTOBER 2019

Reference is made to the announcement of Xin Yuan Enterprises Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 24 October 2019 (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information in relation to the Seller under the MOA pursuant to Rules 2.13 and 14.58(2) of the Listing Rules. The Seller is PRIMAVERA MONTANA S.A. of Panama, which is a company directly and wholly owned by a company incorporated in Japan and engaging in the business of ship owning and ship management. The ultimate beneficial owner of the Seller is engaging in the business of ship owning and ship management.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Seller, together with its ultimate beneficial owner(s), are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) as at the date of the Announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry.

The Board confirmed that the above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the Announcement.

By order of the Board of

XIN YUAN ENTERPRISES GROUP LIMITED

Wang Faqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang Faqing, Mr. Xu Wenjun and Mr. Ding Yuzhao are the executive Directors, and Mr. Lai Guanrong, Mr. Suen Chi Wai and Mr. Xu Jie are the independent non-executive Directors.