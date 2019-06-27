Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xinhua News Media : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

新華通訊頻媒控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 309)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

5

404,279

349,240

Other income and gains

6

701

2,598

Staff costs

7

(270,043)

(250,421)

Depreciation and amortisation

(4,750)

(4,840)

Reversal of impairment of trade receivables

7, 13

-

200

Provision for impairment of other receivables

7, 14

-

(18,690)

Other operating expenses

(147,598)

(114,571)

Fair value gain on an investment property

7, 12

10,270

-

Finance costs

8

(31)

(54)

Share of results of an associate

-

(1)

- 1 -

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss before tax

7

(7,172)

(36,539)

Income tax expenses

9

(9,054)

(2,391)

Loss for the year

(16,226)

(38,930)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations:

Exchange differences arising during the year

(617)

1,388

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(16,843)

(37,542)

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(15,582)

(39,964)

Non-controlling interests

(644)

1,034

(16,226)

(38,930)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(15,690)

(39,304)

Non-controlling interests

(1,153)

1,762

(16,843)

(37,542)

Loss per share attributable to owners of

the Company

Basic and diluted

10

HK$(0.0100)

HK$(0.0280)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

16,924

19,904

Intangible assets

11

33,508

8,706

Investment property

12

31,521

-

Investment in an associate

-

3

Total non-current assets

81,953

28,613

Current assets

Inventories

361

332

Trade receivables

13

77,253

58,215

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

14

10,690

28,227

Pledged time deposits

15

2,056

2,046

Cash and cash equivalents

70,759

44,313

Total current assets

161,119

133,133

Total assets

243,072

161,746

Current liabilities

Trade payables

16

21,558

11,527

Other payables and accrued liabilities

43,304

40,210

Amount due to an associate

-

4

Loans from a director

1,167

-

Finance lease payables

268

466

Other financial liability

17

12,973

-

Tax payables

4,994

376

Total current liabilities

84,264

52,583

Net current assets

76,855

80,550

Total assets less current liabilities

158,808

109,163

- 3 -

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Loans from a director

5,081

6,688

Finance lease payables

294

562

Deferred income

3,633

4,147

Deferred tax liability

2,565

-

Total non-current liabilities

11,573

11,397

Net assets

147,235

97,766

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

16,759

14,463

Reserves

127,998

79,672

144,757

94,135

Non-controlling interests

2,478

3,631

Total equity

147,235

97,766

- 4 -

  1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
    The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The registered office address of the Company is P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Unit 3709-13, 37/F., Cosco Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    During the year, the Group was principally engaged in the provision of cleaning and related services, the provision of medical waste treatment service, the provision of waste treatment service and the provision of advertising media service.
    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("HK$'000"), unless otherwise stated.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong, the applicable disclosure required by the Hong Kong Company Ordinance and the applicable disclosure provisions of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Main Board Listing Rules").
  3. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
    In the current year, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 April 2018. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"); Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS"); and Interpretations. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group accounting policies, presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements and amounts reported for the current year and prior years.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xinhua News Media Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 08:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aINTU PROPERTIES : contributes nearly £5bn to the economy as job numbers rise
PU
05:25aTAI CHEUNG : Final Results for the year ended 31st March 2019
PU
05:25aGLOBALDATA : Bristol-Myers Squibb's plans to divest Celgene's Otezla after $74Bn merger deal shows the company's confidence in their psoriasis pipeline TYK2 drug
PU
05:25aRENAULT : Appointments to the executive committee of rci bank and...
PU
05:25aDUKE ENERGY : Renewables' largest solar project now online in California
AQ
05:25aVA-Q-TEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:23aDISCOVERY : DEVIL UNCHAINED - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:23aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Selects Five New Partnerships for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, Supporting Disease Prevention to Improve Health in Developing and Emerging Countries
BU
05:21aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's Traton IPO expected to price at low end of range - bookrunner
RE
05:21aSOFTBANK : Toyota's self-driving car venture to add 5 more automakers -sources
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
3CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
4Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About