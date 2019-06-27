|
Xinhua News Media : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
06/27/2019 | 04:50am EDT
XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
新華通訊頻媒控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 309)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
5
|
404,279
|
|
349,240
|
|
Other income and gains
|
6
|
701
|
|
2,598
|
Staff costs
|
7
|
(270,043)
|
(250,421)
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
(4,750)
|
(4,840)
|
Reversal of impairment of trade receivables
|
7, 13
|
-
|
200
|
Provision for impairment of other receivables
|
7, 14
|
-
|
(18,690)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(147,598)
|
(114,571)
|
Fair value gain on an investment property
|
7, 12
|
10,270
|
|
-
|
Finance costs
|
8
|
(31)
|
(54)
|
Share of results of an associate
|
|
-
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss before tax
|
7
|
(7,172)
|
(36,539)
|
Income tax expenses
|
9
|
(9,054)
|
(2,391)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(16,226)
|
(38,930)
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising during the year
|
|
(617)
|
1,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
(16,843)
|
(37,542)
|
(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(15,582)
|
(39,964)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(644)
|
1,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16,226)
|
(38,930)
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(15,690)
|
(39,304)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(1,153)
|
1,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16,843)
|
(37,542)
|
Loss per share attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
10
|
HK$(0.0100)
|
HK$(0.0280)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
16,924
|
|
19,904
|
Intangible assets
|
11
|
33,508
|
|
8,706
|
Investment property
|
12
|
31,521
|
|
-
|
Investment in an associate
|
|
-
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
81,953
|
|
28,613
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
361
|
|
332
|
Trade receivables
|
13
|
77,253
|
|
58,215
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
14
|
10,690
|
|
28,227
|
Pledged time deposits
|
15
|
2,056
|
|
2,046
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
70,759
|
|
44,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
161,119
|
|
133,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
243,072
|
|
161,746
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
16
|
21,558
|
|
11,527
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
|
43,304
|
|
40,210
|
Amount due to an associate
|
|
-
|
4
|
Loans from a director
|
|
1,167
|
|
-
|
Finance lease payables
|
|
268
|
|
466
|
Other financial liability
|
17
|
12,973
|
|
-
|
Tax payables
|
|
4,994
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
84,264
|
|
52,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
76,855
|
|
80,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
158,808
|
|
109,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans from a director
|
5,081
|
|
6,688
|
Finance lease payables
|
294
|
|
562
|
Deferred income
|
3,633
|
4,147
|
Deferred tax liability
|
2,565
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
11,573
|
|
11,397
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
147,235
|
|
97,766
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
16,759
|
|
14,463
|
Reserves
|
127,998
|
79,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
144,757
|
|
94,135
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2,478
|
3,631
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
147,235
|
|
97,766
-
CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The registered office address of the Company is P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Unit 3709-13, 37/F., Cosco Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
During the year, the Group was principally engaged in the provision of cleaning and related services, the provision of medical waste treatment service, the provision of waste treatment service and the provision of advertising media service.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("HK$'000"), unless otherwise stated.
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong, the applicable disclosure required by the Hong Kong Company Ordinance and the applicable disclosure provisions of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Main Board Listing Rules").
-
ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
In the current year, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 April 2018. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"); Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS"); and Interpretations. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group accounting policies, presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements and amounts reported for the current year and prior years.
|
|