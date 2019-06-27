Xinhua News Media : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

新華通訊頻媒控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 309)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019