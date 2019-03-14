Xinhua News Media : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED อശஷৃ᎖దછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 309)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 September 2018 (the "First Announcement"), 20 December 2018 (the "Second Announcement") and 12 March 2019 (the "Third Announcement") in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued shares in the Target Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

An inadvertent clerical error has been made in the Third Announcement, and the Board would like to clarify the expected production schedule and broadcast channels of the Dramas as follows:

Sale of Script Production Broadcasting Broadcast Channels TV serial A 2020Q2 2020Q2 2020Q4 Internet; TV channels TV serial B 2023Q4 2023Q4 2024Q2 Internet; TV channels TV serial C 2023Q2 2023Q2 2023Q4 Internet; TV channels TV serial D 2019Q2 2019Q2 2019Q4 Internet; TV channels TV serial E 2021Q2 2021Q2 2021Q4 Internet; TV channels Movie F 2022Q2 2022Q2 2022Q4 Internet; movie houses

The actual production schedule and broadcast channels will be subject to, among others, availability of actors, actresses and production crew, fundraising for the Production SPV and then market conditions and sentiment of the TV and movie industry.

Save as disclosed herein, all other information in the Announcements shall remain unchanged.

