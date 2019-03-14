Log in
Xinhua News Media : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

03/14/2019 | 12:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED อശஷৃ᎖దછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 309)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 September 2018 (the "First Announcement"), 20 December 2018 (the "Second Announcement") and 12 March 2019 (the "Third Announcement") in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued shares in the Target Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

An inadvertent clerical error has been made in the Third Announcement, and the Board would like to clarify the expected production schedule and broadcast channels of the Dramas as follows:

Sale of Script

Production

Broadcasting

Broadcast Channels

TV serial A

2020Q2

2020Q2

2020Q4

Internet; TV channels

TV serial B

2023Q4

2023Q4

2024Q2

Internet; TV channels

TV serial C

2023Q2

2023Q2

2023Q4

Internet; TV channels

TV serial D

2019Q2

2019Q2

2019Q4

Internet; TV channels

TV serial E

2021Q2

2021Q2

2021Q4

Internet; TV channels

Movie F

2022Q2

2022Q2

2022Q4

Internet; movie houses

The actual production schedule and broadcast channels will be subject to, among others, availability of actors, actresses and production crew, fundraising for the Production SPV and then market conditions and sentiment of the TV and movie industry.

Save as disclosed herein, all other information in the Announcements shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Chan Chun Wo Co-Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lo Kou Hong, Mr. Chan Chun Wo, Mr. David Wei Ji, Mr. Huang Wen Kai, Ms. Chen Ming and Mr. Li Bing; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Qi, Mr. Tsang Chi Hon, Mr. Ho Hin Yip and Ms. Lee Suen.

Disclaimer

Xinhua News Media Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:43:05 UTC
