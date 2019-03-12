Xinhua News Media : Announcements and Notices - Second Supplemental Agreement in Relation to the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Shares in the Target Company Involving Issue of Consideration Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED อശஷৃ᎖దછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 309)

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES IN

THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

References are made to (i) the announcement of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 September 2018 in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued shares in the Target Company (the "First Announcement") and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 December 2018 in relation to the extension of long stop date of such transaction by supplemental agreement (the "First Supplemental Agreement") (the "Second Announcement", together with the First Announcement, the "Announcements").

DEED OF NOVATION

On 12 March 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, Precise Vision International Limited ("Precise Vision"), the Vendors and Million Potential Limited (the "Purchaser", which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into a deed of novation under which Precise Vision assigns all its rights and obligations under the Agreement and the First Supplemental Agreement to the Purchaser.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

On 12 March 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, the Purchaser and the Vendors entered into a second supplemental agreement (the "Second Supplement Agreement"), whereby certain terms of the Agreement were amended and/or supplemented as follows:

(a) Guaranteed Profit "Guaranteed Profit" refers to the amount of net profit after tax of the Target Company shown on the respective Audited FS for FY2020, FY2021, FY2022 and FY2023 which shall not be less than HK$5,000,000, HK$5,000,000, HK$5,000,000 and HK$5,000,000, respectively.

(b) Payment Terms The Consideration in an aggregate amount of HK$40,000,000 (subject to adjustment as set forth below) shall be paid and satisfied by the Purchaser in the following manner: (i) First Tranche of HK$20,000,000 ("First Tranche")

Upon Completion, the Vendors shall receive HK$20,000,000 which shall be settled by the Purchaser procuring the Company to allot and issue 66,666,666 Consideration Shares (the "Escrow Consideration Shares") to the Vendors at the fixed issue price of HK$0.3 per Share, subject to the Early Release Mechanism (as defined below) and Termination Mechanism (as defined below). The share certificates representing the Escrow Consideration Shares issued in name of the Vendors shall be deposited with and retained by the escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent", a licensed securities brokerage firm) jointly appointed by the Vendors, the Purchaser and the Company. The Escrow Consideration Shares shall be released to the accounts held by the Vendors with the Escrow Agent at the instruction of the Company upon the issuance of the Permit for Distribution of Domestic Television Plays (਷ପཥൖᄌ೯Б஢̙ᗇ) and/or the Permit for Public Projection of Films (ཥᅂ˪ʮ݈஢̙ᗇ) by the National Radio and Television Administration (਷࢕ ᄿᅧཥൖᐼ҅), the National Administration of Film (਷࢕ཥᅂ҅) or the relevantregulatory authorities (as applicable) for the Dramas (the "Release Condition") in the following proportion which is determined with reference to the expected investment amount of the relevant Dramas (the "Escrow Mechanism"):

Number of Escrow

Consideration Shares

to be released

TV serial A 14,731,551

TV serial B 12,374,503

TV serial C 3,535,572

TV serial D 13,258,396

TV serial E 16,204,706

Movie F 6,561,938

(ii) Second Tranche of HK$20,000,000 ("Second Tranche")

Within 40 Business Days after the issue of the 2020 Audited FS, the 2021 Audited FS, the 2022 Audited FS and the 2023 Audited FS and the receipt of the listing approval for the relevant Consideration Shares from the relevant regulators (if applicable), provided that the Target Company's audited net profit after tax for each of FY2020, FY2021, FY2022 and FY2023 shall not be less than HK$5,000,000 (the "Guaranteed Profit"), the Vendors shall receive HK$5,000,000 for each of FY2020, FY2021, FY2022 and FY2023 which shall be settled by the Purchaser procuring the Company to allot and issue Consideration Shares and/or in cash, subject to the Termination Mechanism (as defined below). The breakdown and schedule between Consideration Shares and cash is set out in the below table.

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Number of Consideration

Shares to be allotted and issued at the fixed issue price of HK$0.3 per Share Cash

16,666,666 -

16,666,666 -

16,666,666 -

9,683,054 HK$2,095,085

In the event the Target Company fails to meet the Guaranteed Profit for any of FY2020, FY2021, FY2022 and FY2023, the respective HK$5,000,000 consideration for such financial year shall be forfeited and not be paid to the Vendors.

In the event that the Target Company's audited net profit after tax for any of FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022 exceeds the Guaranteed Profit, Consideration Shares shall be allotted and issued in advance to the Vendors on a pro-rata and dollar-to-dollar basis (i.e. for any HK$1.00 beyond the Guaranteed Profit, the Vendors shall be entitled to receive HK$1.00 worth Consideration Shares in advance). Any Consideration Shares advanced in accordance with the aforesaid mechanism shall be first deducted from the Consideration Shares scheduled to be issued for FY2023 and followed by FY2022, FY2021 and FY2020. The cash consideration of HK$2,095,085 scheduled for FY2023 shall not be paid in advance by the Purchaser to the Vendors until and unless all Consideration Shares under the Second Tranche have been allotted and issued to the Vendors.

(iii) Early Release Mechanism The Escrow Consideration Shares under the First Tranche shall be released in advance on a dollar-to-dollar basis in the event that, on or before FY2023, the Target Company's aggregate audited net profit after tax for FY2020 to FY2023, exceeds HK$20,000,000. (i.e. for any HK$1.00 beyond the aggregate Guaranteed Profit, the Vendors shall be entitled to be released HK$1.00 worth Escrow Consideration Shares) (the "Early Release Mechanism").

(iv) Termination Mechanism For any period of three consecutive financial years commencing from 1 April 2019 ("Three-year Production Period Limit"), if Mr. Gao fails to procure the issuance of the Permit for Distribution of Domestic Television Plays or the Permit for Public Projection of Films (as applicable) with respect to any Dramas, the transaction contemplated under the Agreement (as amended and/or supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) shall be terminated forthwith. Upon such termination, (i) the Target Company shall return any unshot or unproduced script(s) of the Dramas to the Vendors at nil consideration; (ii) the Purchaser shall have no further obligation to pay any remaining Consideration, release any Escrow Consideration Shares or New Escrow Shares (as defined below) under the First Tranche or the Early Release Mechanism, or procuring for allotment and issuance of any Consideration Shares or payment of cash consideration under the Second Tranche; and (iii) the Early Release Mechanism shall cease to operate. The counting of the Three-year Production Period Limit will be reset once a Permit for Distribution of Domestic Television Plays or a Permit for Public Projection of Films (as applicable) is obtained for any one of the Dramas (the "Termination Mechanism").