Xinhua Silk Road: 2019 World Canal Cities Forum & World Canals Conference held in E China's Yangzhou

10/08/2019 | 06:04am EDT

NANJING, China, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 World Canal Cities Forum & World Canals Conference was held in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, from September 26 to October 6.

Themed on protection, inheritance and utilization of the canal culture, the forum aims to not only promulgate China's actions in protection, inheritance and utilization of the Grand Canal, but also share the successful practice and advanced experience of the world canal culture.

Luo Shugang, Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism; Wu Zhenglong, Governor of Jiangsu Province; Juan Carlos Varela, former President of Panama; and IWI's President David Edwards-May attended the opening ceremony held on September 27 and delivered speeches on it.

Wu noted that Jiangsu will firmly grip the opportunity brought by the forum and deem the canal as a medium to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with the world's canal cities, promote cultural mutual understanding and contribute China's wisdom to the global canal protection in a bid to create a better future for the world's canal cities development.

In recent years, Yangzhou city has strived to build itself into a famous historical and cultural city with a high degree of cultural consciousness and cultural self-confidence, and push forward the fine protection of the Grand Canal, the scientific use of the canal and the internationalization of the canal cultural exchange so as to better take on Yangzhou's responsibility, contribute Yangzhou's wisdom and illustrate Yangzhou's demonstration role in the construction of the Grand Canal cultural corridor.

A diverse range of activities, such as a light show, folk talent show and carnival parade, were also staged during the event.

As the longest and largest ancient artificial waterway in the world, the Grand Canal was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2014.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308639.html

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2019-world-canal-cities-forum--world-canals-conference-held-in-e-chinas-yangzhou-300933705.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service


© PRNewswire 2019
