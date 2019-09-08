Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xinhua Silk Road: Chery brings new products to the Third China-Arab States Business Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official reception car brand at the event, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. brought new products including its new Tiggo 8 to the Third China-Arab States Business Summit, which was held in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, from September 5-6.

The New Tiggo 8 of Chery (right) at the Third China-Arab States Business Summit

Chery is one of the earliest independent automobile brands in China that has gone global, with a heavy focus on the Arabian market.

In 2001, Chery exported its first car to Syria. At present, Chery has entered the Arabian markets of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria and Syria, and established four manufacturing bases and three joint ventures in the region.

During the summit, Chery also introduced its international achievements to the world, including market performance in the Arabian countries, global R&D layout and global quality management system, showing the world the international development of the Chinese auto brand.

The China-Arab States Business Summit, which has been held from 2015, is an economic and trade cooperation and exchange platform jointly created by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308201.html?from=singlemessage

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chery-brings-new-products-to-the-third-china-arab-states-business-summit-300913792.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10pAXON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Axon Enterprise, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
10:08pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Projects Exploration Update
AQ
10:07pCOSMO ENERGY : Japan's Cosmo Oil starts building IMO-compliant fuel stocks at Chiba
RE
10:07pBASS OIL : Drilling Bunian-5 for Major Production Boost
PU
10:05pIVANHOE MINES : Kakula Underground Mine Development Has Reached the Edge of the High-Grade Ore as Mining Advances Toward Zones in Excess of 8% Copper
EQ
10:05pIVANHOE MINES : Kakula Underground Mine Development Has Reached the Edge of the High-Grade Ore as Mining Advances Toward Zones in Excess of 8% Copper
NE
10:01pS&P GLOBAL : Releases Special Report, #ChangePays in Energy, Showcasing Women's Representation in Global Energy Sector
PR
09:58pNissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
RE
09:57pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York
PU
09:52pMITHRIL RESOURCES : New exploration partner to drive nickel and gold search at Lignum Dam 09 September 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group