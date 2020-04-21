Log in
Xinhua Silk Road: Hebi eco-tech dev. zone recruits overseas investment online

04/21/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebi National Economic and Technological Development Zone (NETDZ), one of the nine national ones in central China's Henan Province, has recently joined in a campaign of recruiting oveseas investment online to step up its exchange with foreign business.

The five-day online investment promotion campaign launched by the Henan Provincial Commerce Department kicked off on April 19. Hebi NETDZ located in Hebi City grappled this opportunity to provide a comprehensive view of its cultural landscapes, characteristic industries and future opportunities for global investors.

Through the online platform, the zone mainly introduces its seven major projects, including its automotive electronics industrial incubation park, optoelectronics intelligent industrial park project, and high-performance magnesium alloy material project, with an estimated investment totalling 9.5 billion yuan.

For Hebi NETDZ, participating in online investment promotion activities is both an attempt to innovate investment promotion methods, and an effective practice of carrying out all-round international cooperation, said a local official.

Founded in November 1992, the zone enjoys a convenient transportation network with roads and railways extending in all directions. It has so far formed three leading industries such as auto parts and electronics, optoelectronics and deep processing of magnesium products.

Over 27 years of development, it is now home to more than 500 enterprises, including 103 industrial enterprises each with main business revenue of 20 million yuan and above.

In the next step, the zone is planning to further accelerate the construction of characteristic industrial parks, provide resource integration and supporting facilities services for upstream and downstream enterprises in related industrial chains, continuously improve its industrial edges and influence, and step up the pace to build itself into a new highland in the construction of Hebi City.

For original report, please visit: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/312908.html?from=groupmessage&isappinstalled=0

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-hebi-eco-tech-dev-zone-recruits-overseas-investment-online-301044512.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road


© PRNewswire 2020
