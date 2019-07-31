Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xinhua Silk Road Information Service: Wangcheng district of Changsha city vows to create the most effective business environment in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

CHANGSHA, China, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinhua Silk Road Information Service reported on a press conference held in Wangcheng on Tuesday:

Wangcheng, a district of Changsha City in central China's Hunan Province, vows to create the most effective business environment in China at the press conference held here Tuesday.

A press conference on constructing the most effective business environment in Wangchang is held in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province on Tuesday.

Wangcheng district has remained committed to optimizing its business environment by improving administrative efficiency, reducing business costs, guaranteeing the legal rights and interests, ensuring the implementation of policies, and creating an honest and upright business environment, Fan Yanbin, the head of Wangcheng district government, said at the press conference on constructing the most effective business environment in Wangcheng on Tuesday.

In the first half of this year, about 2,077 new enterprises settled in the district, an increase of 11.5 percent year on year, according to Fan.

It is learned that the newly-built business service center (BSC) in the district took the lead in adopting modular services in Hunan Province and setting up a series of professional modules centering on such areas as legal affairs, finance and taxation and industry in an attempt to integrate high-quality resource and offer professional quality services.

The BSC has built a bridge between enterprises settled in the district and provided a channel for enterprises to exchange information so as to achieve coordinated development, said Mao Tie, chairman of Golden Dragon Copper Industry.

Wangcheng district has spared no effort to optimize processes and lower costs in various fields in a bid to allow local residents and market entities to embrace more convenient services. In addition, the district has opened up a green channel for freight logistics and strives to help enterprises to save their regular expenditure and reduce the cost of living for employees.

By reducing the cost of doing business in the district, Wangcheng would effectively ease the burden on enterprises and benefit more market participants in the future.

See the original link of the report: https://en.imsilkroad.com/industry/p/307348.html

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-information-service-wangcheng-district-of-changsha-city-vows-to-create-the-most-effective-business-environment-in-china-300894649.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aJAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Freighter Codeshare Agreement with Kalitta Air
PU
12:30aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Presentation of the Q2 2019 results 21 August 2019 at 09:00 (CET), Scandic Flesland Airport
AQ
12:28aLHV : Now you can pay your taxes to an account in LHV Pank
PU
12:18aPFIZER : Announces Closing of Joint Venture With GlaxoSmithKline to Create a Premier Global Consumer Healthcare Company
BU
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aSeeds of London Stock Exchange deal planted at flower show
RE
12:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31/07/2019
PU
12:05aBuckreef Resource-Geology Model Update
GL
12:04aMETAVERSE CAPITAL : FORK Invests in Private Token Sale for GEAR, a Blockchain-Based Marketplace for Environmental Credits
AQ
12:02aLENOVO : Parents No Longer Needed for Homework Help as Modern Generations Become Empowered by Smart Devices, Lenovo™ Survey Finds
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group