Xinhua Silk Road: MTOS 2019 kicks off in SW China's Guizhou Province

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports (MTOS) kicked off in Xingyi, the capital city of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday.

The two-day event is expected to attract more than 1,200 attendees including celebrities, well-known enterprises and travel agents in the mountain travel and outdoor sports fields worldwide.

MTOS has been successfully held for four consecutive years since 2015 and is the only international summit on mountain tourism approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, focusing on the mountain tourism development, high-standard tourism service and infrastructure construction.

MTOS has become a high-end platform for attendees at home and abroad to communicate and exchange views about the development of the mountain tourism and outdoor sports, which strengthens the people-to-people bond under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan enjoys unique advantages in developing the outdoor sports and mountain tourism given its rich natural resources such as karst mountains and peaks, plateau lakes, waterfalls, canyons, etc.

In recent years, Qianxinan has been catching up with the rise of fitness boom and concentrating on developing various outdoor sports events such as hiking, bicycles, off-road vehicles, wild fishing, rafting, and so on, which has boosted its tourism development.

During the China's National Day holidays in 2019, Qianxinan earned more than 3.8 billion yuan of tourism revenue, up 36.74 percent year on year, according to a report by Qianxinan Daily.

Qianxinan is making efforts to build itself into a well-known destination for international mountain tourism and a national tourism demonstration zone.

With its abundant mountain resources, it is improving tourism infrastructure. Since 2015, it has invested more than 70 billion yuan to build 357 tourism projects, creating a number of high-quality tourist attractions, key routes and mountainous tourist destinations.

Thanks to efforts made by Qianxinan, the MTOS has become an important window of Qianxinan to showcase its mountain tourism resources and outdoor sports development to the tourists at home and abroad.

