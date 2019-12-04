Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xinhuanet: First Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival Maps out Future of China's Sci-fi Films

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

The future of Chinese sci-fi (SF) film from a global perspective was brought into public attention recently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005752/en/

The main venue of the First Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival in Jiangning district of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, east China. (Photo: Business Wire)

The main venue of the First Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival in Jiangning district of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, east China. (Photo: Business Wire)

It was the focus at the first Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival held in Jiangning district of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

To chart the future, a number of key issues were discussed in-depth: how to improve SF film production, how to discover more innovative ideas, projects and talents, and how to handle the relations between technologies and society reflected from SF films.

According to the organizers, the film festival is designed to integrate technology and film-making and covers a wide range of issues like science, technologies, and science education.

It aims to disseminate science and technology knowledge in a more vivid and engaging way so as to expand the influence of Chinese culture worldwide.

The Blue Planet has formed long-term strategic cooperation relations with a number of prominent film festivals around the world, including the London Sci-fi Film Festival in the UK, Raindance Film Festival in the UK, Sitges Film Festival in Spain, and Boston International Sci-fi Film Festival in the U.S.

It has planned to join efforts with them to build a global sci-fi film festival alliance.

The film festival gathered not only professionals, but also renowned scientists and science education specialists, including David Eagleman, adjunct professor of neuroscience at Stanford University and scientific advisor for the HBO television series Westworld, Kawamori Shoji, the world-known Japanese anime producer and mecha designer, Wang Hongwei, professor of directing at the Beijing Film Academy.

During the film festival, other activities, such as pitching sessions, master classes, SF film market, and special effect expo were also held.

The film festival was organized by Xinhuanet, Nanjing municipal government and Jiangning district government.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pBP to supply renewable energy to Amazon's Europe data centers
RE
01:15pSOMEC : Agreement for the acquisition of Pizza Group Srl
PU
01:15pWIENER BÖRSE : PTA-Adhoc Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announces capital increase
PU
01:15pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Credit Suisse Confernce Presentation.120419
PU
01:11pIEX N : ABN Amro shuts down hundreds of ATMs due to explosive attacks
AQ
01:10pPELOTON INTERACTIVE : Christmas ad mocked as sexist
RE
01:10pINDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
01:08pFDJ confirms the success of its IPO, with the full exercise of the over-allotment option
BU
01:08pPG&E nearing $13.5 billion deal with wildfire victims - BBG
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group