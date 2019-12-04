Xinhuanet: First Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival Maps out Future of China's Sci-fi Films

The future of Chinese sci-fi (SF) film from a global perspective was brought into public attention recently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005752/en/

The main venue of the First Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival in Jiangning district of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, east China. (Photo: Business Wire)

It was the focus at the first Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival held in Jiangning district of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

To chart the future, a number of key issues were discussed in-depth: how to improve SF film production, how to discover more innovative ideas, projects and talents, and how to handle the relations between technologies and society reflected from SF films.

According to the organizers, the film festival is designed to integrate technology and film-making and covers a wide range of issues like science, technologies, and science education.

It aims to disseminate science and technology knowledge in a more vivid and engaging way so as to expand the influence of Chinese culture worldwide.

The Blue Planet has formed long-term strategic cooperation relations with a number of prominent film festivals around the world, including the London Sci-fi Film Festival in the UK, Raindance Film Festival in the UK, Sitges Film Festival in Spain, and Boston International Sci-fi Film Festival in the U.S.

It has planned to join efforts with them to build a global sci-fi film festival alliance.

The film festival gathered not only professionals, but also renowned scientists and science education specialists, including David Eagleman, adjunct professor of neuroscience at Stanford University and scientific advisor for the HBO television series Westworld, Kawamori Shoji, the world-known Japanese anime producer and mecha designer, Wang Hongwei, professor of directing at the Beijing Film Academy.

During the film festival, other activities, such as pitching sessions, master classes, SF film market, and special effect expo were also held.

The film festival was organized by Xinhuanet, Nanjing municipal government and Jiangning district government.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005752/en/