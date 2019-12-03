Log in
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology : Kässbohrer Magazine

12/03/2019

It was a very special year for Kässbohrer - the PistenBully celebrated its 50th birthday, SNOWsat presented revolutionary digital solutions at Interalpin and the PRO ACADEMY shines in a whole new look. BeachTech and PowerBully also had a lot going on: new markets, new vehicles and many satisfied customers! Numerous customer reports and much more can be found in the current issue of our customer magazine - check out now!

Here you can order the Kässbohrer Magazine & take a look at the current issue!

Disclaimer

Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:37:11 UTC
