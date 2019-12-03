Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology : Kässbohrer Magazine

It was a very special year for Kässbohrer - the PistenBully celebrated its 50th birthday, SNOWsat presented revolutionary digital solutions at Interalpin and the PRO ACADEMY shines in a whole new look. BeachTech and PowerBully also had a lot going on: new markets, new vehicles and many satisfied customers! Numerous customer reports and much more can be found in the current issue of our customer magazine - check out now!
