Xinming China : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/15/2020 | 06:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xinming China Holdings Limited

新明中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2699)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinming China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby

announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 30 March 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and its publication, considering the payment of final dividend (if any) and any other businesses.

By order of the Board

Xinming China Holdings Limited

Chen Chengshou

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Chengshou, Mr. Feng Cizhao, Mr. Chou Chiu Ho and Mr. Pu Wei; the non-executive Director is Ms. Gao Qiaoqin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, Mr. Gu Jiong and Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy.

Xinming China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 10:11:02 UTC
