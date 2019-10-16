Log in
Xinming China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xinming China Holdings Limited

新明中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2699)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTRODUCTION

References are made to the annual report of Xinming China Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2018 dated 23 April 2019 (the "Annual Report"), the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 dated 12 September 2019 (the "Interim Report"), the announcement made by the Company dated 15 May 2018 (the "Convertible Bonds Announcement") and the announcement made by the Company dated 10 October 2019 (the "First Supplemental Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, the issue of convertible bonds under general mandate and the use of proceeds thereunder. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report, the Interim Report, the Convertible Bonds Announcement and the First Supplemental Announcement.

In additional to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the Interim Report and the First Supplemental Announcement, the Board would like to provide additional information pursuant to paragraphs 11(8) and 11A of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules in relation to the Use of Proceeds raised from the issuance of the Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$300,000,000.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The original intended use of proceeds as set out in the Convertible Bonds Announcement and the actual use of proceeds up to and including each of 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are set out below:

-1-

Intended allocation of

net proceeds from

Utilisation up to

Utilisation up to

Unutilised amount

Intended use

issuance of the Bonds

31 December 2018

30 June 2019

as at 30 June 2019

HK$'million

HK$'million

HK$'million

HK$'million

Property development

The Shandong

152.2

152.2

152.2

-

Xingment International

Commercial Ctiy

Project

The China

147.8

147.6

147.8

-

South-western City

Project

Total

300.0

298.8

300.0

-

As at 30 June 2019, the Proceeds have been fully utilised.

The above addition information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and the Interim Report and save as disclosed above, all other information in the Annual Report and the Interim Report remains unchanged.

In this announcement, for the purpose of illustration only, amounts quoted in HK$ have been converted into RMB at the rate of HK$1.00 to RMB0.8118 (the exchange rate is the telegraphic transfer exchange rate between RMB and HK$ as quoted by the China Construction Bank Corporation on 7 June 2018). Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts were or may have been exchanged at this or any other rates or at all.

By order of the Board

Xinming China Holdings Limited

Chen Chengshou

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hangzhou, the PRC, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Chengshou and Mr. Feng Cizhao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Gao Qiaoqin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, Mr. Gu Jiong and Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy.

*for identification purposes only

-2-

Disclaimer

Xinming China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
