Xinte Energy : DISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO THE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

Hongshan Fund shall make reasonable endeavour to monetize the investment of the Partnership in cash. When Hongshan Fund or the Partnership distributes non-cash assets to the partners, it is deemed that the investment project has been disposed of, that is, it is deemed that the paid-in capital contribution of this part of the investment cost has been distributed to the partner, and the annualized return is no longer applicable to such part.

TRANSFER RESTRICTIONS

During the term of the Partnership, Hongshan Fund must not transfer its capital contribution to or its shares in the assets of the Partnership to any third party nor can it proactively request withdrawal from the Partnership unless otherwise required by law or in accordance with the Partnership Agreement.

When a limited partner intends to transfer its share in the assets of the Partnership, the limited partner shall notify other partners 30 days in advance and obtain the written consent of Hongshan Fund. Other partners shall have the pre-emptive right under the same condition. If two or more partners exercise the pre-emptive right at the same time, their respective subscription proportion shall be determined through negotiation. If they fail to reach agreement upon negotiation, the pre-emptive right shall be exercised according to the respective proportion of capital contribution in the Partnership at the time of the transfer.

However, if a limited partner transfers its share in the assets of the Partnership to its related parties after obtaining the written consent of Hongshan Fund, the other limited partner(s) no longer has the pre-emptive right.

REASON FOR AND BENEFIT OF ENTERING INTO THE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

Upon the establishment of the Partnership co-invested by the Company and Industry Guiding Fund, its funds can be utilized towards the construction of the Group's key projects such as quality enhancement of the polysilicon products and extension of the silicon-based and zirconium-based industrial chain, which shows the support from the PRC Government for the development and innovation of the industry leaders. The abovementioned projects that the Group plans to establish is within the fields of new energy, new materials and new high-technologies which are sectors that the PRC government is strategically developing, and is highly connected with the polysilicon industry, which will be helpful for the Group to further leverage its cost and linkage advantages in the industry, and to create new profit growth points. Meanwhile, the investments in the relevant projects upon the establishment of the Partnership will help replenishing the capital funds for the construction of the project, optimising the industrial setting of the Group, driving the industrial transformation and upgrade, and improving profitability.