Xintela : Sven Kili new Chief Medical Officer#Regulatory

Lund, Sweden, August 29, 2018 - Xintela AB (publ) announces today that Sven Kili extends his commitment to Xintela as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Sven Kili, a board member and consultant to Xintela, extends his commitment to Xintela as CMO on a consultancy basis. Sven is a physician and specialist in orthopedics and, through leading positions in pharmaceutical companies including Genzyme, Sanofi, and GSK, has many years' experience in successful development and commercialization of cell and gene therapy products.

'It is very pleasing that we can now engage Sven Kili a little closer in Xintela's development work. In addition, Sven, with his broad international network in cell and gene therapy, will help Xintela and the company's stem cell technology to develop towards clinical use and gain increased attention in the international cell therapy arena', says Xintelas CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

'I am very happy to have the chance to be more engaged with Xintela and I relish the challenge of working more closely with this small biotech company with such exciting ambition and potential', says Sven Kili.

About Xintela

Xintela develops medical products within regenerative medicine and oncology based on its proprietary marker technology, XINMARK®. Xintela uses the technology to isolate and quality assure stem cells for the treatment of the joint disease osteoarthritis. Studies on horses have shown that the stem cells are safe and that they have a therapeutic effect on the articular cartilage and the underlying bone after an injury. Xintela has recently established its own GMP-facility to produce stem cells for clinical studies. In the oncology program, XINMARK® is used for the development of an antibody-based treatment (Antibody Drug Conjugate, ADC) against specific tumors with first focus on the aggressive brain tumor glioblastoma. Positive preclinical results from cell studies and animal model have shown that the ADC treatment has a targeting and killing effect on specific tumor cells supporting further development of the company's oncology business. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8-463 80 00.

This information is such information that Xintela AB (publ) is obligated to publish in compliance with the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact, for publication on the 29th of August 2018, at 11.00 CEST.

