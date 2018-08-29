Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xintela : Sven Kili new Chief Medical Officer#Regulatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Read PDF

Lund, Sweden, August 29, 2018 - Xintela AB (publ) announces today that Sven Kili extends his commitment to Xintela as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Sven Kili, a board member and consultant to Xintela, extends his commitment to Xintela as CMO on a consultancy basis. Sven is a physician and specialist in orthopedics and, through leading positions in pharmaceutical companies including Genzyme, Sanofi, and GSK, has many years' experience in successful development and commercialization of cell and gene therapy products.

'It is very pleasing that we can now engage Sven Kili a little closer in Xintela's development work. In addition, Sven, with his broad international network in cell and gene therapy, will help Xintela and the company's stem cell technology to develop towards clinical use and gain increased attention in the international cell therapy arena', says Xintelas CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

'I am very happy to have the chance to be more engaged with Xintela and I relish the challenge of working more closely with this small biotech company with such exciting ambition and potential', says Sven Kili.

Xintela AB (publ)
Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO
Tel: 070-329 18 71
Email: evy@xintela.se
Medicon Village
223 81 Lund
www.xintela.se

For investor relations and media questions, please contact:
Mårten Svanberg, Laika Consulting
Tel: 070-362 70 05
Email: marten.svanberg@laika.se
www.laika.se

About Xintela
Xintela develops medical products within regenerative medicine and oncology based on its proprietary marker technology, XINMARK®. Xintela uses the technology to isolate and quality assure stem cells for the treatment of the joint disease osteoarthritis. Studies on horses have shown that the stem cells are safe and that they have a therapeutic effect on the articular cartilage and the underlying bone after an injury. Xintela has recently established its own GMP-facility to produce stem cells for clinical studies. In the oncology program, XINMARK® is used for the development of an antibody-based treatment (Antibody Drug Conjugate, ADC) against specific tumors with first focus on the aggressive brain tumor glioblastoma. Positive preclinical results from cell studies and animal model have shown that the ADC treatment has a targeting and killing effect on specific tumor cells supporting further development of the company's oncology business. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8-463 80 00.

This information is such information that Xintela AB (publ) is obligated to publish in compliance with the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact, for publication on the 29th of August 2018, at 11.00 CEST.

Disclaimer

Xintela AB published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 09:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Signs MOU with Dongfang Electric and Sichuan Provincial Investment Group on a State-of-the-Art Natural-Gas-Fired Power Generation Facility
AQ
11:37aGLOBAL MOBILE ROBOT PLATFORMS MARKET : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technology, Trends and Next Generation Industry Analysis by 2023: Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe like Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023 Along with Top Key Players like Amazon Robotics, Universal Robots, Panasonic, Robotnik
AQ
11:37aSUBEX : Florence, Arizona partners with Subex to cyber-secure critical infrastructure
PU
11:36aCANON : Central and North Africa Partners With Dubai Cares to Host a Fundraising Event
BU
11:34aSteelmaker Voestalpine defies Trump's tariffs with production shift
RE
11:32aSINOTRUK HONG KONG : Resignation of executive director, member of executive committee and strategy an...
PU
11:32aBLUECHIIP : signs three-year $A15M supply deal with Labcon
PU
11:32aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form - 2018 Interim Report​
PU
11:32aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form - 2018 Interim Report ​​​ ​
PU
11:32aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-29082018-00054
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO stands by global ambitions
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5PORR AG : PORR AG: Solid first half-year 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.