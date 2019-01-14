Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xintela : at partnering conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 04:24am EST

Xintela has worked intensively to connect the company with potential partners and international investors. Thomas Areschoug, Business Development Manager at Xintela, tells more about the conferences that the company attended during the autumn.

Xintela participated in a number of partnering conferences during the autumn. First of all, why it is so important for Xintela to take part in these types of conferences?

Partnering conferences are an excellent arena for engaging with major companies and potential partners in human and veterinary medicine as well as investors. The conferences are important for building the personal relationships that are needed to create business opportunities and for promoting our unique technology and our projects.

In October, you attended both the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in La Jolla in California, and BioJapan in Yokohama. Could you tell us more about your impression of these conferences and what you did there?

Both conferences were mainly focused on regenerative medicine and cell therapy, which enabled us to engage with potential partners while also providing an opportunity to monitor our competitors.

Xintela also attended BIO-Europe, which is the largest partnering conference in Europe. What is the level of interest in cell therapy and oncology in general, and in Xintela specifically?

The interest in cell therapy is growing substantially every year as more projects in this field advance their development and are approved. Oncology is traditionally a large area, and the vast majority of large pharmaceutical companies are seeking new and innovative cancer therapies. Over the past year, we have noticed a growing interest in both our own cell therapy projects and in oncology, especially after making several positive announcements during the late summer/autumn - specifically the investment from Bauerfeind, and our partnership with Catalent in the field of oncology. This has created highly positive exposure for Xintela and shows that leading international operators believe in our projects, and that our technology and our products are competitive.

Disclaimer

Xintela AB published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aKLOECKNER : Axel Springer hy and Klöckner & Co forge strategic alliance
EQ
05:04aGULF MARINE SERVICES : Proposed Purchase of Shares
PU
05:04aAGEAS : Farewell 2018, welcome 2019!
PU
05:04aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-14012019-00055
PU
05:04aTURBOATOM : Hydraulic turbine workshop No. 83
PU
05:04aBANK AL HABIB : Matloob maintains lead ahead of the final round
AQ
05:04aBOEING : Iranian Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Tehran
DJ
05:01aChina car sales hit reverse for first time since 1990s
RE
05:01aMigration an Increasingly Decisive Issue for Davos' Globalization 4.0
BU
05:01aNEWMONT MINING : and Goldcorp Combine to Create World's Leading Gold Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2EUROSTOXX : China trade shock rattles European stocks, commodities
3Oil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
4Oil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
5CITIGROUP : Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.