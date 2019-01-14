Xintela : at partnering conferences

Xintela has worked intensively to connect the company with potential partners and international investors. Thomas Areschoug, Business Development Manager at Xintela, tells more about the conferences that the company attended during the autumn.

Xintela participated in a number of partnering conferences during the autumn. First of all, why it is so important for Xintela to take part in these types of conferences?

Partnering conferences are an excellent arena for engaging with major companies and potential partners in human and veterinary medicine as well as investors. The conferences are important for building the personal relationships that are needed to create business opportunities and for promoting our unique technology and our projects.

In October, you attended both the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in La Jolla in California, and BioJapan in Yokohama. Could you tell us more about your impression of these conferences and what you did there?

Both conferences were mainly focused on regenerative medicine and cell therapy, which enabled us to engage with potential partners while also providing an opportunity to monitor our competitors.

Xintela also attended BIO-Europe, which is the largest partnering conference in Europe. What is the level of interest in cell therapy and oncology in general, and in Xintela specifically?

The interest in cell therapy is growing substantially every year as more projects in this field advance their development and are approved. Oncology is traditionally a large area, and the vast majority of large pharmaceutical companies are seeking new and innovative cancer therapies. Over the past year, we have noticed a growing interest in both our own cell therapy projects and in oncology, especially after making several positive announcements during the late summer/autumn - specifically the investment from Bauerfeind, and our partnership with Catalent in the field of oncology. This has created highly positive exposure for Xintela and shows that leading international operators believe in our projects, and that our technology and our products are competitive.