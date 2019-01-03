Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (the
"Company")
3 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 8328
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value
(HK$)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000,000
0.01
20,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000,000
0.01
20,000,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/ADescription :
No. of other
classes of
shares
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
20,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
648,135,553.38
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
-
N/A
Balance at close of the month
648,135,553.38
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may beincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share option scheme (31/5/2017)GrantedMovement during the monththe month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
Nil
Nil
NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)N/ANilN/A N/ANil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A