Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:09am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (the

"Company")

3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8328

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/ADescription :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

20,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

648,135,553.38

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

N/A

Balance at close of the month

648,135,553.38

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may beincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share option scheme (31/5/2017)GrantedMovement during the monththe month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/ANilN/A N/ANil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aRAPAPORT PRESS RELEASE :  Diamond Trade Records Cautious Growth in 2018
BU
11:52aRONSHINE CHINA : year contracted sales up 143% to RMB122bn
AQ
11:51aCHARLOTTE WEB : Names Former Coca-Cola Executive Eugenio Mendez as Chief Growth Officer and Announces Leadership Evolution Plans
AQ
11:51aLONDON MARKETS: Apple Downgrade Ripples Through The FTSE 100; Burberry And Mining Stocks Drop
DJ
11:49aKOSMOS ENERGY : Five innovators win a place in the Senegal Start-Up Accelerator
AQ
11:49aAIRASIA BERHAD : Travel Advisory AirAsia Flights Status to Southern Destinations Regarding Tropical Storm Pabuk
PU
11:49aHIN SANG INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
11:44aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:44aGDS GLOBAL : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
11:44aRICI HEALTHCARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month en…
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.