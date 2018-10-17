Xiongan :, the City of the Future Debuts in the World with the Power of Design

“To alleviate Beijing's non-capital functions and promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Xiongan New Area is established with high starting point planning and high standard construction.” On April Fool's Day in 2017, the Central Committee of the CPC and the State Council decided to set up the Xiongan New Area, which is a move that caused a great stir in China, and heated discussions in the international media including the New York Times and the Financial Times.

One year later, on April 14, 2018, the Central Committee of the CPC and the State Council approved the “Outline of the Development and Construction Plan for the Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province” compiled by the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Hebei Province. The grand blueprint for this “future city” has been gradually launched.

The Wisdom from the New Area + Special Zone Adds Industrial Design Factors to the City of the Future.

The strong penetration of industrial design to various industries and the optimization of economic structure have become the key to the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. Shenzhen Industrial Design Profession Association (hereinafter referred to as SIDA), the largest professional organizations in China, is one of the 48 enterprises approved by the Administrative Committee of Xiongan New.

“Ten years ago, SIDA committed to promoting Shenzhen design and Chinese design, which we have achieved. The new zone should now consider how to absorb and gather innovative elements, develop high-end high-tech industries, which is exactly what we did in Shenzhen ten years ago.” said by Feng Changhong, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of SIDA.

The Big Move of Industrial Design in the City of the Future

The first step of SIDA in Xiongan is to put the world’s vision on the New Area. On October 18th, the First Hebei International Industrial Design Week jointly organized by the Hebei Industrial Design Innovation Center and the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hebei Province and the Administrative Committee of Xiongan New Area will be started across the whole province. The main venue will be permanently located in the Xiongan New Area. This is the debut of Xiongan New Area in the World.

