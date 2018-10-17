Xiongan :, the City of the Future Debuts in the World with the Power of Design

“To alleviate Beijing's non-capital functions and promote the
coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Xiongan New Area is
established with high starting point planning and high standard
construction.” On April Fool's Day in 2017, the Central Committee of the
CPC and the State Council decided to set up the Xiongan New Area, which
is a move that caused a great stir in China, and heated discussions in
the international media including the New York Times and the Financial
Times.
One year later, on April 14, 2018, the Central Committee of the CPC and
the State Council approved the “Outline of the Development and
Construction Plan for the Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province” compiled
by the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee and the People's Government of
Hebei Province. The grand blueprint for this “future city” has been
gradually launched.
The Wisdom from the New Area + Special Zone Adds Industrial Design
Factors to the City of the Future.
The strong penetration of industrial design to various industries and
the optimization of economic structure have become the key to the
transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. Shenzhen
Industrial Design Profession Association (hereinafter referred to as
SIDA), the largest professional organizations in China, is one of the 48
enterprises approved by the Administrative Committee of Xiongan New.
“Ten years ago, SIDA committed to promoting Shenzhen design and Chinese
design, which we have achieved. The new zone should now consider how to
absorb and gather innovative elements, develop high-end high-tech
industries, which is exactly what we did in Shenzhen ten years ago.”
said by Feng Changhong, Executive Vice President and Secretary General
of SIDA.
The Big Move of Industrial Design in the City of the Future
The first step of SIDA in Xiongan is to put the world’s vision on the
New Area. On October 18th, the First Hebei International Industrial
Design Week jointly organized by the Hebei Industrial Design Innovation
Center and the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hebei
Province and the Administrative Committee of Xiongan New Area will be
started across the whole province. The main venue will be permanently
located in the Xiongan New Area. This is the debut of Xiongan New Area
in the World.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006159/en/